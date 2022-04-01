Status of LeBron James, Anthony Davis vs Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers will get some tremendous help tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, as both LeBron James and Anthony Davis will return to game action.

James has been out since spraining his ankle against those same Pelicans on Sunday, while Davis has been recovering from a sprained foot that he sustained in mid-February.

L.A. needs all the help it can get, as it is tied with the San Antonio Spurs in the standings for 10th place in the Western Conference, but the Spurs hold the tiebreaker, meaning the Lakers are in 11th place and out of the play-in tournament picture.

The Spurs are currently blowing out the Portland Trail Blazers, so the Lakers will need to win tonight to at least remain tied with them.