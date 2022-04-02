Detroit Pistons G Killian Hayes matches feat not accomplished since Grant Hill
For those of you who have already decided that Killian Hayes will be out of the league before he ever helps the Detroit...detroitsportsnation.com
For those of you who have already decided that Killian Hayes will be out of the league before he ever helps the Detroit...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0