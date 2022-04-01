Lakers vs. Pelicans: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Los Angeles Lakers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBA TV.

After losing four games in a row, the Lakers are in desperate need of wins in order to at least have a shot at making the play-in tournament.

Luckily, they will likely get not only LeBron James, but also Anthony Davis for this contest.

The Pelicans don’t have a whole lot to play for tonight, they are safely in ninth place and seem likely to finish the season there.

In two games between these two teams this season, the Pelicans won both.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Pelicans -2.5

Money line: Pelicans -145 / Lakers +120

Over-under: 230.5

Advice and prediction

Assuming James and Anthony do return, it will give the Lakers a huge shot in the arm, something which they desperately need right now.

That, along with the fact that they are back home, leads us to believe they will pull out a victory.

Remember, the Pelicans are also the team L.A. would face in the play-in tournament should it make it there.

Prediction: Lakers 118, Pelicans 114

