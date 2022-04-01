Alexander soccer moves on to fourth round once again

Hector Canales scored the opening goal in the 14th minute with a header off a corner kick. (Thomas Lott /Laredo Morning Times)

Alexander defeated Del Rio 2-1 in the Regional Quarterfinal.

The win marks the second straight time the Bulldogs have beaten the Rams to advance to the Regional Semifinal.

Hector Canales scored the opening goal in the 14th minute with a header off a corner kick.

Fernando Soldevilla scored his seventh goal in three playoff games in the 50th minute.

The Bulldogs will go on to play San Antonio Reagan April 8 at 5 p.m. at Blossom Athletic Center.

This is the third Sweet 16 appearance in three years for the Bulldogs.

“I want to go past the Sweet 16 because I know we can go past that,” Senior Emiliano Castellanos said earlier this week after Alexander’s Area Round win.

The Bulldogs fell to San Antonio Lee 4-1 last year in the Sweet 16 and 4-2 to the same Lee team three years ago in the same round.

There were no playoffs played in 2019-20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a blessing to have this great group of kids that show a lot of discipline and character,” head coach Daniel Hermosillo said Tuesday.

He continued: “All credit goes to them. We’re so blessed to have them.”

