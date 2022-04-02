ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks Fans Will Love What This Player Tweeted

By Ben Stinar
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Fournier's tweet said: "Knicks Twitter : I met a supercool fan with #94 Fournier Knicks...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Coach K's comments to Hubert Davis after epic game revealed

North Carolina knocked off Duke on Saturday to end Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke coaching career. The Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils 81-77 in their Final Four matchup at the Superdome in New Orleans to advance to the championship game. This was UNC’s second time spoiling things for Coach K, as they also won at Duke in Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msg
Yardbarker

Sixers players losing faith in head coach Doc Rivers?

The honeymoon phase for the new-look Philadelphia 76ers may be coming to a screeching halt. In an episode this week of “The Ringer NBA Show,” NBA writer Wosny Lambre (otherwise known as “Big Wos”) indicated that the 76ers could be losing faith in head coach Doc Rivers, who is in his second year with them.
NBA
KEYT

Pelicans rally past Lakers 114-111 despite Davis’ return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Brandon Ingram added 29 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Anthony Davis’ return from injury with another fourth-quarter rally in a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the ninth-place Pelicans, who won for the sixth time in eight games while dealing the second major blow in five days to the Lakers’ hopes of squeaking into the play-in tournament. LeBron James missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored just two of his 38 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers. Davis had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his return from a six-week injury absence since Feb. 16.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Magic's Admiral Schofield (knee) out versus Knicks Sunday

Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Schofield will sit out Sunday's game against the Knicks while he recovers from a left knee contusion. Schofield has averaged 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per 36 minutes so far in...
NBA
The Big Lead

New York Knicks, Orlando Magic Combine to Create an All-Time Bad Minute of Basketball

Neither the Orlando Magic or New York Knicks have playoff aspirations this season and arguably would be better off if they decided to lose on purpose. The NBA: we love this game. Contractual obligations required they play 48 minutes of officiated basketball yesterday and those obligations were fulfilled as the Knicks cruised to a 30-point victory. That's not the headline.
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies were without many of their key players against the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening, but they still won the game by a score of 122-114 on their home court in Tennessee. They are now an incredible 20-2 in the 22 games that Ja Morant has missed this...
NBA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Incredibly Averages Just Two Passes To Rudy Gobert Every Game

The Utah Jazz is struggling mightily in recent times, they've lost 6 of their last 7 games. Nothing seems to be going their way at the minute and they could find themselves in the play-in tournament if they don't end the season on a bit of a winning run. A large part of what's going wrong with them seems to be the fact that there is seemingly some tension between their two stars, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy