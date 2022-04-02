ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Disastrous first quarter too costly for Tucson Sugar Skulls against Frisco Fighters

By By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zKdr_0exDbip200

In the first quarter of the Tucson Sugar Skulls' 56-34 loss to the Frisco Fighters on Friday night in Texas, everything went south quick for the visiting team from the Old Pueblo.

Here's how the first quarter went for the Sugar Skulls (1-1), who dropped their first game of the season:

Fighters score on their opening drive in less than two minutes. Running back Benjamin Jones fumbles the ensuing kickoff and Frisco recovers. Frisco quarterback and former Alabama Crimson Tide starter Blake Sims connects with Jerminic Smith for a goal-line passing touchdown to make it 13-0 before Tucson has even taken an offensive snap. On third-and-17, deep into Sugar Skulls territory, Tucson native and offensive lineman Antonio Rosales gets ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct, adding to his history of unnecessary roughness. Last season, Rosales was dismissed from the team after intentionally punching an official in a 33-13 loss to the Iowa Barnstormers on June 5, 2021. The following play, Sugar Skulls quarterback Daquan Neal gets sacked in the end zone for a safety to make it 15-0. Fighters get the ball back and score.

By the end of the first quarter, the Sugar Skulls trailed Frisco 22-0.

Tempers have flared here. Tucson Sugar Skulls OL #67 Antonio Rosales has been ejected (2 infractions). @DraftDiamonds @altfbscout @moosexmidnight @Sprayberry1973 @inside_arena @InWallsPod pic.twitter.com/s93GU4SQui — Justin Aaron (@JustinAaronUH91) April 2, 2022

Tucson garnered momentum in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns, including a buzzer-beating pass from Neal to Sugar Skulls wide receiver Quinton Pedroza, but Tucson still trailed 35-12 at halftime.

To begin the third quarter, Neal connected with Arthur Jackson for a passing touchdown. On the following defensive possession, Sims fumbled the ball in Frisco's end zone, which was recovered by Tucson linebacker Connor Taylor to make it a 35-28 game.

Former Sugar Skull Sheldon Augustine caught an over-the-shoulder touchdown pass, then the Fighters recovered an onside kick and scored plays later to regain a three-touchdown lead.

Up next: Tucson will face the San Diego Strike Force at Tucson Arena in the home opener next Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

What the Big 12 had to do with BYU’s alumni game

Ghosts and greatness. The spirit of LaVell Edwards and the fruits of his labors are alive and well inside the BYU football program — with the caretaker, Kalani Sitake, having pulled off a night for the ages. Literally. It’s been four days since an unprecedented gathering of former BYU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KOLD-TV

Report: Legendary Wildcat Julius Holt dies at 60

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Legendary Wildcat and leader of the Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation, Julius Holt, died Monday, April 4, at age 60, according to a report. Javier Morales reported in All Sports Tucson that Holt had been in the hospital. Read the entire All Sports...
TUCSON, AZ
Idaho State Journal

Getting squeezed by Tucson’s Mount Lemmon

About 1 mile up the nearly 30-mile uphill route in Tucson, Arizona, a young, wiry-looking dude caught and passed me on his bike. I followed in his draft, huffing and puffing to keep up. After a couple of miles, we passed mile marker “3.” I was congratulating myself for hanging with the guy motoring along on his $6,000 bike, but then I realized keeping the faster pace for another 25 miles of uphill might turn me into roadkill. I could picture my legs exploding, my lungs turning inside out and my eyes popping out. I’d definitely be uglier than usual. ...
TUCSON, AZ
KTSM

Locomotive FC still winless, pointless after 3-2 loss at San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC lost 3-2 at San Diego Loyal on Sunday afternoon in southern California. With the defeat, Los Locos fell to 0-4 on the season, still without a single point in four matches under new head coach John Hutchinson. El Paso is currently in last place in all […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Frisco, TX
Sports
Frisco, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Football
KRQE News 13

Lobos lose second straight to UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following an 18-3 loss to UNLV on Friday night, the Lobos hosted the Rebels for the second of a three-game series on Saturday. Game two was a similar result as the Lobos lost 12-4. UNM has not yet found an answer for the Mountain West leading Rebels. UNLV had no problem against […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobo Baseball loses to UNLV on Sunday, 27-6

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A tough weekend for the University of New Mexico baseball ended with a 27-6 loss to UNLV. The Mountain West Conference-leading Rebels swept the Lobos in 3-straight games, outscoring UNM 57-13 in three games. UNM is now 12-16 overall and 5-7 in conference play. The Lobos will now look to bounce back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
471
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy