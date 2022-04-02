ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia baseball swamps Gators 6-1 for series win, aims for sweep Saturday

By Jack Leo, Guest Author
dawgnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia baseball ace Jonathan Cannon continued his stellar season and led the way to a 6-1 defeat of Florida before a packed Friday night crowd at Foley Field. The vaunted righthander was true...

www.dawgnation.com

Tide 100.9 FM

Small Ball and Singles Seal a Tide Victory Over the Aggies

After the game looked like it would be a full-on pitching duel through the first three and a half innings, the Alabama Crimson Tide broke it open in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Texas A&M Aggies followed suit. In the battle of the bats, that raged from the fourth inning on, Alabama ended up victorious. The Tide beat Texas A&M with a final score of 10-9.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Diamond Dogs sweep Gators

The 23rd-ranked Georgia Bulldogs completed a series sweep of 16th-ranked Florida with a 14-8 victory Saturday in front of 3,696 spectators at Foley Field. “We talk about toughness, and it showed today because it was like two different games as we got down 6-1 and then we came back late with an eight-run inning,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Nolan Crisp was really good and gave us a solid start and we didn’t play well behind him. We made three errors, and then we were able to overcome it. An example of that would be Garrett Blaylock. He should have made a catch, and it cost us two runs. He didn’t get upset, he came right back and hit a three-run home run. You have to be able to bounce back, and he did.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSBY News

Mustangs sweep Dixie State with win Sunday, 5-3

The Cal Poly Mustangs secured the series sweep over Dixie State Sunday, winning 5-3 in the series finale. The Mustangs improved to 18-10 on the season with the victory. Star shortstop Brooks Lee powered the Mustangs with a clutch three-run homer in the 4th inning to propel Cal Poly to victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

No. 13 Oregon softball swept by No. 3 UCLA

Oregon softball could not avoid being swept by UCLA. Rachel Cid was 2 for 3 with an RBI single but not enough other batters could find success against UCLA’s Lauren Shaw in a 4-2 loss for the No. 13 Ducks to the No. 3 Bruins at Easton Stadium on Sunday.
OREGON STATE
KPLC TV

Cowboys Fall in Finale at Nicholls in 10 Innings

THIBODAUX- After claiming the series Saturday, the McNeese Cowboy baseball team (15-13, 3-3) fell 8-7 in 10 innings in the final game of their SLC series against Nicholls (15-11, 4-2) on Sunday afternoon at Ray E. Didier Field. Center fielder Payton Harden tied a career-high collecting four hits, including an...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

