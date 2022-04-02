ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson the Girl Bison Spotted in Chicago Neighborhood

By Doc Holliday
 2 days ago
She's back. Tyson the girl bison is back in the news. Last fall, this big girl escaped from a farm and has now apparently decided to make a trip to the Windy City. ABC 7 Chicago shared this video captured by Michelle...

Chris Young

3 Great Burger Spots in Chicago

What food comes to your mind when you think about comfort food? For me, it's definitely a good burger, and some amazing fries on the side. And while almost every country in the world now serves delicious burgers, there is something about the american ones - I feel they just taste better. It might be the meat, it mights be the mix of sauces we are using, or might simply be the fact that I am used to this taste. Whatever the reason, I know that some of the best burgers I've had were from local places in the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Adorable Baby Porcupine Makes Debut at Illinois Zoo

Spring is the time we will get to see new animal babies being born, and one Illinois zoo is showing off an adorable baby prehensile-tailed porcupine. The Brookfield Zoo just introduced its brand new porcupine, which has still yet to be named. The cute little animal (not sure if it's a boy or a girl) was born on March 19 and is being taken care of by the zoo staff. According to the Brookfield Zoo Facebook page, the momma porcupine was not taking care of her baby, so that is when the zoo staff came in and took over the feeding and round-the-clock care of the baby.
BROOKFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing Evanston activist Elise Malary

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks.  Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11. "She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so...
EVANSTON, IL
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Was Found In Abandoned Illinois Bonanza

Inside this abandoned Bonanza Steakhouse in Illinois, you will not believe what they found. I remember when I was a kid, my parents would go out to dinner every Friday night. Most of the time I would go with them. It was a family meal night out. We would rotate each week and hit several different places in and around the town where I grew up.
ROCKFORD, IL
KICK AM 1530

Warning for Missourians to Watch Out for this Destructive Worm

The word is that Missourians could see the return of an awful invasive worm this year. It looks like a combination of a hammerhead shark and a worm and it's really bad news. Credit to Only In Your State for this heads up. They warn of the hammerhead flatworm and Missouri is one of the hotspots that could see this vile creature this year. Inside Edition profiled these weird looking creatures and described the damage they potentially can do.
MISSOURI STATE
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGN Radio

Pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulent

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin from the 52nd District in Illinois joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General reported up to $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be fraudulent. Whom should you contact? What steps can you take? Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side church giving away free gas Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Didn't get a chance to fill up your tank at Thursday's gas giveaway? There's another chance for you to fill up your tank for free in Chicago, but this time a South Side church is footing the bill.Thursday we saw huge lines of cars and a little bit of chaos when businessman Willie Wilson gave away $200,000 of gas at ten stations across the city.Now, New Life Covenant Church in the Grand Crossing neighborhood wants to help those in their community. Instead of fuel for the soul, Senior Pastor John Hannah asked his congregation to help 200...
CHICAGO, IL
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Chicago

Throughout this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned fifty.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Anglers Land Dozens of Monster Mississippi River Catfish During Illinois Tournament

Anyone who has spent time on the Mississippi knows that some magnificent sights are lying just below the surface. And also deep within the river valley. Among these magnificent creatures living within the depths of the Mississippi are the multitudes of catfish of all sizes making the grand river their home. So, it stands to reason, of course, that when an angler has the opportunity to snag one of the humongous monster Mississippi catfish that reside in some areas, they will most definitely seize the opportunity!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Body of Chicago trans activist found in Lake Michigan

The body of a woman found in Lake Michigan has been identified as missing transgender activist Elise Malary.Police in Evanston, Illinois, say they responded to a call after it was reported that a there was the body of a Black woman on the rocks.Malary’s body was pulled from the water just blocks from her apartment on Thursday and taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, according to officials.Malary, 31, had not been seen since 9 March and was reported missing on 15 March.She was a prominent activist in the LGBTQ community and had left her job...
PUBLIC SAFETY
97ZOK

6 Hilarious T-shirts You Need to Wear Next Time You’re In Wisconsin

The state of Illinois may have its fair share of problems, but for the most part, I am a proud Illinoisan. Since I was born I have been going to our family cabin up in Wisconsin each summer, and my love for Rockford Art Deli's 815 gear is usually on proud display while I'm up there. Due to my apparel choices while in Wisconsin, I have heard my fair share of 'F.I.B.' jokes, and this summer I am saying enough is enough! (If you don't know what a F.I.B. is, look it up).
ROCKFORD, IL
