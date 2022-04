CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia softball drops the home series to (2) Florida State, as the Seminoles clinched the series with a second-straight 9-0 shutout. Florida State began with a 3-0 lead after the first inning, and then added in the sixth inning off a three-run home run from Michaela Edenfield, her second home run of the weekend.

