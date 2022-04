The hottest news in Hawaii shipping right now is the issue of crude oil imports to the Islands from Russia — what will replace it and how it can get here. On March 3, Par Hawaii, the state’s only refinery, voluntarily suspended purchases from Russia because Russia had supplied as much as a third of the state’s crude oil, which was refined at Par to become a range of fuel product. This action made President Joe Biden’s March 8 ban on imports of Russian oil superfluous for Hawaii.

HAWAII STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO