ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

7 Secret Bars In Calgary That Are Super Tricky To Find & 1 Is Behind A Vending Machine

By Charlie Hart
Narcity
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalgary is filled to the brim with super cool places to grab after-work drinks, but if you're looking for a new late-night spot, we've uncovered the city's very best hidden bars. From roaring twenties-themed libraries to basement bars, and even one izakaya hidden behind a vending machine, there are...

www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Beast

RoboBurger Vending Machine Redefines Fast Food

The future is here and while we may not have R2-D2 or Wall-E, there is a robot that's ready to serve you a hamburger. RoboBurger, the world's first fully autonomous robot burger chef in a vending machine, is launching today, March 25, in New Jersey. The robot uses a five-step...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Food#Vending Machine#Calgary#Wine Bar#Food Drink#Tea House#Ab#Coca Cola#Japanese#The Devenish Building
stpetecatalyst.com

Ferg’s unveils innovative pizza vending machine

March 17, 2022 - With restaurants struggling to maintain a full kitchen staff, Ferg’s Bar and Grill is turning to an innovative solution - a pizza vending machine. Ferg’s, a popular sports bar and grill on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, recently installed the machine to assist the kitchen during peak hours. Owner Mark Ferguson purchased the machine from a company in France, and the restaurant’s cooks make the pizzas from scratch every morning before loading them into the robotic oven and vending machine. Pizzas take only four minutes to bake, and customers have a choice of cheese or pepperoni. The machine costs $72,000 and holds up to 72 pizzas. Customers can buy the pizzas before or after normal operating hours.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

These New Cooler Backpacks at Target Are Perfect for Spring Picnics

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Going on a picnic is always a good idea — in theory. But lugging a bulky, heavy cooler around almost makes the experience more of a hassle than it’s worth. Especially if you want lunch on the beach or during a hike. Enter: Target’s new cooler backpacks! Instagram user @target_junkie spotted these amazing bags at Target, designed by Kelly Ventura. They posted a video of the backpacks and matching cooler bags on March 26,...
SHOPPING
KX News

New cosmetic vending machine in Gateway Mall

One local business owner is taking her brand to the next level with affordable and accessible new cosmetic vending machines. Kisi Benjamin is a Minot-based master cosmetologist who came up with the idea of putting lash vending machines in the mall. In the machines, there are 6 different styles of reusable mink lash strip extensions […]
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Apartment Therapy

11 Rattan Headboards That’ll Add Some Boho Flair to Your Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to finding the right headboard for you, the search can seem daunting. From plush upholstered picks and wooden works of art to stunning metal designs and headboards that double as storage space, the options are seemingly endless. However, there’s one style of headboards we haven’t talked about yet: the super-stylish rattan headboard. It’s no secret that rattan has been having a moment (nor that we’re big fans of the classic earthy material here at Apartment Therapy). Adding a bit of bohemian flair to any space, rattan is beloved for its charm and instant eye-catching appeal. So, naturally, it makes sense that this material would be used to create some truly stunning headboards. After all, what is a headboard if not a bedroom statement piece? Below, we rounded up 11 of the best rattan headboards you can get today. Trust us, after taking a look at these picks, you’ll hop on the rattan bandwagon, too.
HOME & GARDEN
WTAJ

Impress your guests with these fun backyard gadgets!

Steve Greenberg, Host of YouTube’s “What The Heck Is That?”, shares some unique outdoor gadgets and “s’more” tech perfect for spring and summer:. Thermacell® Mosquito Repellent — are a must-have if you’re planning to enjoy time outside with friends and family this spring and summer without mosquitoes. The Thermacell Mosquito Repellent, Rechargeable E-series E55 drives mosquitoes away at the push of a button. It creates a powerful 20-foot zone of protection, so you can enjoy your patio, lawn, pool, or deck without pesky mosquitoes this season. Within minutes, the heat-activated technology emits a scent-free, invisible repellent that drives away tough mosquitoes, including those that may transmit Encephalitis, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus. The Thermacell E-series is people and pet friendly, and are independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness. The Rechargeable E55 Mosquito Repeller runs for 5.5 hours on a single charge and long-lasting refills provide up to 40 hours of on-demand mosquito protection. Available for purchase at Thermacell.com for $39.99 at: www.Thermacell.com.
ELECTRONICS
homedit.com

Wood Coffee Table Designs to Define Your Style

A coffee table is an important focal point in any living room space. A wood coffee table in particular is a way to capitalize on the textural interest and timeless appeal of wood for this all-important piece of furniture. Wood is a versatile and durable material and can be created...
LIFESTYLE
thespruce.com

21 Sage Green Kitchens That Are Trendy Yet Timeless

Why not add some sage to your kitchen? No, not the spice—the color! Sage green is incredibly popular at the moment and is making its appearance on kitchen walls, cabinet doors, and beyond. And designers are majorly loving the hue, too. "Shades of green, especially sage, are great to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Williamson Source

New French Inspired Store Relocates From CoolSprings Galleria

Belle Maison, which opened in 2021 in the CoolSprings Galleria, has relocated to 443 Cool Springs Boulevard, next to Sweet Dreams Bakery. Belle Maison is French-inspired Home & Gift store. Owned by mother-daughter team, Kalil and Katie Polenzani. On the Belle Maison social media, they share you will find furniture,...
RETAIL
Narcity

8 Things About Vancouver That Locals Just Don't Realize, According To A Newcomer

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Moving to Vancouver from the East Coast of Canada was a big adjustment, to say the least. When you make a big life decision there is always one thing you can count on — unsolicited advice.
WORLD
TravelNoire

Teague Designs A 'Floating Bed In The Sky' For Single Aisle Airplanes

Teague has introduced a design for a ‘floating bed in the sky’ for single – aisle airplanes, creating a new way to travel on smaller planes. The days of leaning your head on your coat that’s propped up against the window may soon be gone. The thoughtfulness of the design company, Teague, in collaboration with NORDAM, has made flying for a longer period in smaller planes much more comfortable.
INDUSTRY
Narcity

These Are Ontario's 9 Most Popular Airbnbs By The Water & You Can Almost Hear The Waves

Ontario has some gorgeous places to rent, and when it comes to summer getaways by the water, these Airbnbs are some of the most wanted in the province. Airbnb revealed its most wish-listed beach town and lakefront homes in Ontario to Narcity, and they'll make you want to put your swimsuit on. From a stunning "treehouse" cottage to a floating dome, these are the spots people are loving.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy