Robert Covington scores 43 points in win over Bucks, helps Sixers

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

With the Philadelphia 76ers off on Friday evening as they prepare for a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, they were scoreboard watching.

The Sixers entered Friday two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for second place in the East, but they received some help from former Sixers forward Robert Covington, who erupted for a ginormous night.

Covington scored a career-high 43 points while knocking down 11 3s to help the Los Angeles Clippers knock off the Bucks, 153-119. Behind Covington’s monstrous night, the Sixers gained a half-game on Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference race with six games left in the season.

Covington’s previous career-high in scoring was 31 points, which he did when he was with the Sixers in 2017. That happened to be a 109-105 win over the Clippers.

Philadelphia looks to gain more ground in the standings when it takes on the Hornets on Saturday afternoon.

