Wert's record-breaking home run, Krings helps MU softball to first conference win

By Chris Blake
 2 days ago

It was a historic night at Mizzou Softball Stadium, as Kimberly Wert struck her 48th home run in a Missouri softball uniform to become the Tigers’ all-time home run leader. The blast helped Missouri to its first SEC win, defeating South Carolina 4-2 Friday.

Wert’s solo shot came in the fifth inning to extend Missouri’s lead to 4-2 and give the Tigers breathing room. Wert finished 3 for 3 with a run and two RBI.

“I knew off the bat, I’m not gonna lie, that one felt good,” Wert said. “It felt really special that it was at home — that’s amazing, to do it at home in front of the best fan base. Nothing beats it, honestly.”

The long ball came after Wert was without a home run in her past eight games, her longest drought of the season.

“I just wanted to build up the suspense,” Wert said. “I knew it was gonna happen, it was just a matter of keeping my head down, keep working, having good at-bats, swinging at good pitches.”

Wert started her college career at Hofstra, where she played under coach Larissa Anderson, before her and Anderson came to Missouri for the 2019 season.

“This has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Wert said. “(My) greatest decision was to come out here.”

The Tigers got in front early. Jenna Laird — who has taken on the leadoff role in Missouri’s lineup since the middle of last weekend’s series against Ole Miss — set up the first inning with a walk. Brooke Wilmes then reached on an error on a sacrifice bunt before Kendyll Bailey loaded the bases with a single. Wert cashed in on the bases-loaded opportunity, roping a line drive single to right field to score Laird from third.

However, the Tigers left meat on the bone — a pop out, fielder’s choice and groundout ended the inning with Missouri (20-13, 1-5) having one run to show for all the traffic on the bases.

South Carolina (18-15, 2-8) jumped in front in the top of the third with a two-out, two-run home run from Jordan Fabian. It was the only extra-base hit Missouri starter Laurin Krings allowed.

Missouri retook the lead in the bottom of the third. After consecutive groundouts began the Tigers’ turn at the plate, Wert started the two-out rally with an opposite-field single. Kara Daly’s walk put two runners on for Alex Honnold, who hit a ground ball off Gamecocks starter Leah Powell’s left foot. Powell recovered, spun and sent an errant throw to first base that skipped into foul territory, allowing two runners to cross the plate and putting the Tigers ahead 3-2.

The newfound lead was immediately put in jeopardy. In the top of the fourth, South Carolina loaded the bases after a runner reached first on a wild pitch on a strikeout and two singles. With one out, runners on every base and no room for error, Krings fell back on her most reliable asset — the strikeout. Krings whiffed the next two batters, with the inning-ending strikeout coming on three pitches.

In the innings that followed, Krings met her strikeouts with emotion. After going 1-7 in its last eight games, Missouri needed a win, and its starter was determined to get it one.

When the night was over, Krings had tossed a complete game, allowing two runs. After not recording a strikeout in the first two innings, Krings ended the contest with nine punch outs.

