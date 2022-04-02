ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You Resent Their Existence': Internet Slams Mom for Not Paying For Chores

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
""Saying kids should pay you back for providing the basics of life is outright saying that you resent their existence," one user...

D. A.
2d ago

We lived on a farm. Everyone was expected to do certain chores daily. The worst were household chores. But, we did them, never got paid. We never even thought about saying no, or asking for money. It just wasn't done.

Jesse Grant
2d ago

I'm sorry her wording was wrong completely maybe tell her no sorry but it's called contributing , getting a job will give you what you need and I'm sure mom gives her all her needs

Beth Janousek
2d ago

mom was right. kid doesn't need paid for doing chores. they live there to. kid can go get an outside job, baby sitting, gardening, mowing, ect. she's old enough.

