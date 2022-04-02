ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth edges Brearley in final at bat- Softball recap

By Mike Byrne
 2 days ago
Gabby Duran went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI as Elizabeth won at home, 8-7, over Brearley in the season opener for both. Sabrina...

Sterling over Collingswood - Softball recap

Maggie Ralston and Molly Skelly combined to throw a four-hitter for Sterling in its 7-0 win against Collingswood in Somerdale. Skelly had seven strikeouts, one walk, one hit batsman and surrendered two hits across four innings while Ralston threw the other three with two strikeouts, two hits and no walks or hit batters. Kayla D’Angelo, Brianna Blanchard and Rayna Pelcak recorded three hits apiece for Sterling.
Montville over Mount Olive - Softball recap

Caitlin Olensky struck out 11, allowing two unearned runs, two hits and two walks to lead Montville to a 4-2 victory over Mount Olive in Montville. Julie Kobilarcik was 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored for Montville (2-0), which scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the second. Daniella Biggio went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI, and Grace Kowalski was 2-for-4 with a run and a double.
Woodstown defeats Schalick - Softball recap

Ella Roberts went 1-2 with two RBI to propel Woodstown to a season-opening win against Schalick 3-0 in Woodstown. The two teams were scoreless going into the sixth inning before Woodstown notched three runs to come away with the victory. Grace White threw a complete game allowing five hits and...
No. 11 Millburn defeats Caldwell - Baseball recap

Robert Schneider went 3-4 with one RBI and one run for Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-3 victory over Caldwell in Millburn. Tied at two at the end of the fourth inning, Millburn (2-0) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth before holding on for the win.
Spotswood defeats Colonia - Baseball recap

Casey Cumiskey went 3-3 with two RBI to lead Spotswood to a season-opening win against Colonia 8-1 in Spotwood. Spotswood jumped ahead early as it led 5-0 at the end of the first inning. Luke Johnson also knocked in three RBI and scored one run. Casey Cumiskey came away with...
Memorial defeats Bloomfield - Baseball recap

Despite Bloomfield’s Tyler Bell pitching a complete game with 10 strikeouts, it was not enough as Memorial came away with the 3-1 win in West New York, NJ. Bloomfield jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Memorial (1-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth with two coming via errors.
East Brunswick over North Brunswick - Softball recap

Kelly Grove and Joceyln Nazario combined to throw a three-hit shutout to lead East Brunswick to a 10-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. Nazario struck out four and conceded no walks and one hit in two innings in the circle, while Grove threw for three innings, striking out one, walking one and giving up a pair of hits.
Manasquan over Point Pleasant Boro - Baseball recap

Mike Presbrey hit a home run and had three RBI while Nicolas Gavan went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI as Manasquan won at home, 14-4, over Point Pleasant Boro. Pat Woodford, Jack O’Shea, Ryan Deegan and Cullen Condon finished with two RBI apiece for Manasquan (2-0), which put the game out of reach with seven runs in the third inning for a 9-2 advantage.
Boys Volleyball: Results and links for Monday, April 4

No. 14 East Brunswick vs. No. 20 St. Joseph (Met.), 5. No. 18 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. Watchung Hills, 5:30. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (0-0) at Burlington Township (0-1), 3:45pm. West Windsor-Plainsboro North (0-0) at Northern Burlington (0-0), 4pm. Paul VI (0-0) at Collingswood (0-0), 4pm. Atlantic Tech (0-1) at Burlington City (0-0),...
Brearley over New Providence - Baseball recap

Quinn Lonergan went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run to help Brearley beat New Providence, 5-2, in New Providence. Matt Sims als owalked three times and scored twice, Robbie Zack had a single and scored, and Nick Manee went 2-for-4 with a run for Brearley (1-0), which scored four runs in the fifth inning.
Toms River South over Central Regional - Softball recap

Izzy LaPerry went 3-for-5 with two doubles and 3 RBI as Toms River South won on the road, 8-2, over Central Regional in the season opener for both. Janelle Blaszka went the distance and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out 11 and walking eight for Toms River South, which finished with 16 hits on the day.
Clifton over Bergen Tech - Boys lacrosse recap

Nate Ceneri scored four goals to help Clifton top Bergen Tech, 14-7, in Hackensack. Luke Ceneri also scored three times and assisted on four others while Rohan Desai had three goals and two assists for Clifton (1-1), which led 6-3 at halftime. Jacob Maldonado had three goals and an assist as well.
Newton defeats Lenape Valley - Softball recap

Madison Freda knocked in three RBIs to lead Newton to a season-opening 5-4 victory over Lenape Valley in Stanhope. Leading 4-1 at the end of the third inning, Lenape Valley tied the game in the sixth. However, Newton scored a run in the top of the seventh before coming away with the win.
Softball: LIVE Updates, results, links and featured coverage for Monday, April 4

Burlington Township (1-0) at Riverside (0-0), 3:45pm. Paterson Eastside (1-1) at Bergen Tech (2-0), 4:15pm. Cliffside Park (1-1) at Dwight-Morrow (0-0), 4:15pm. Paramus Catholic (0-1) at Immaculate Heart (1-0), 4:15pm. Teaneck (1-1) vs. Old Tappan (3-0) at Old Tappan High School, 4:15pm. Pascack Hills (0-0) at Mahwah (0-1), 4:15pm. Wayne...
No. 11 Millburn over Livingston - Baseball recap

Drew Oppenheim pitched a six-inning three-hitter, striking out one and walking none to lead Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a season-opening victory at home over Livingston, 11-1, in six innings. Matt Hollender went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Alex Wilson hit a triple...
