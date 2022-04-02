ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tyson the Girl Bison Spotted in Chicago Neighborhood

By Doc Holliday
 2 days ago
She's back. Tyson the girl bison is back in the news. Last fall, this big girl escaped from a farm and has now apparently decided to make a trip to the Windy City. ABC 7 Chicago shared this video captured by Michelle...

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

