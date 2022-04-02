4/1 High School baseball & softball scores

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Gators extend their winning streak to two games after defeating Metcalfe County 16-1 in four innings. The win moves Greenwood to 6-4 on the season. Greenwood will have a six day break before taking on Southwestern in the Warren County Invitational on April 7th.

