LOCAL ROUNDUP: Broncos' winning streak snapped in big way

The winning streak came crumbling down Friday afternoon for the Boise State softball team.

UNLV jumped on the Broncos early, scoring seven runs in the first inning and its way to a 9-0 run-rule shortened victory at Dona Larsen Park.

Rebels pitcher Jenny Bressler (13-4) threw a one-hitter, striking out three.

It was the Broncos’ first conference loss. Boise State is 27-6 and 6-1 while UNLV improved to 25-6 and 3-1.

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK

HELMS SOARS: It didn’t take long for Landon Helms to make headway toward an ambitious goal.

The Emmett multi-event specialist vaulted 17 feet, 2 inches in his first vaulting action this spring in a quad meet at Emmett. Helms wants to exceed 18-0.

Bishop Kelly’s Jacoba Luteyn broke her school record in shot put (40-10) that she set three weeks ago by extending it another foot (41-10).

• In a dual meet at Rocky Mountain, the Boise girls topped the Grizzlies 73-36 and the Grizzlies boys won 50-32.

Logan Smith led Boise as she won the 800-meter race in 2 minutes, 12.32 seconds. Teammate Ali Bruce won the 1,600 (5:02.04).

In the boys, Tyler Sainsbury led Rocky Mountain, winning the 800 (1:57.02).

Liam Murray of Boise won the 400 (48.42).

SOFTBALL

BISHOP KELLY 15, EMMETT 0, 5 INNINGS: The Knights (8-4, 4-0) moved into first place with the run-rule win over the Huskies (9-2, 3-1) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.

The Knights, who hit three homers, scored 10 runs in the third to take control. Ava Armuth led by going 2 for 3 with four RBI.

Bishop Kelly pitcher Pilar Cook threw a one-hitter, striking out eight.

VALLIVUE 11, COLUMBIA 3: The Falcons (9-4, 3-1) got past the Wildcats (3-10, 0-4) in a 4A SIC game.

Pitcher Britney Henderson led Vallivue, throwing a three-hitter with seven strikeouts.

RIDGEVUE 10, CALDWELL 0, 5 INNINGS: The Warhawks (5-7, 2-2) topped the Cougars in a run-rule shortened 4A SIC game.

SKYVIEW 11, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 8: The Hawks (10-0, 4-0) remained unbeaten with the win over the Grizzlies (5-5, 2-2).

Lily Justesen and Marae Holloway each had two RBI to lead Skyview.

TIMBERLINE 11, BOISE 0, 5 INNINGS: The Wolves shut out the Brave in a 5A SIC game.

Three Wolves had three RBI each.

CAPITAL 4, BORAH 3: Penny-Lew Barnett hit a two-run homer in the sixth to lift the Eagles (9-3, 2-1) to a win over the Lions (5-4, 2-2) in a 5A SIC game.

OWYHEE 19-18, HIGHLAND 12-6: The Storm swept the Rams in a nonleague doubleheader.

BASEBALL

CENTENNIAL 6, KUNA 1: The Patriots (6-6, 2-1) handed the Kavemen (8-1, 3-1) their first loss in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.

Kyle Schabot led Centennial by going 3 for 4 with a RBI.

HOCKEY

STEELHEADS BOUNCE BACK: After seeing its four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, the visiting Steelheads shut out the Florida Everblades 3-0.

After a scoreless first period, Idaho took a 2-0 lead on goals from Will Merchant and Ryan Dmowski. The goals came a minute apart.

Idaho (35-28-3) padded its lead in the third when Willie Knierim scored.

A.J. White had two assists and goalie Jake Kupsky turned away 29 shots.