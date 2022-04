RICHMOND, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia men's lacrosse led the in-state all-time series against Richmond 7-0 coming into Saturday, but dropped a tough one on the road 17-13. Payton Cormier scored five goals in the contest for UVA, who led 7-4 after the first quarter. With one second on the clock before half, Richmond took the 10-9 lead going into the break.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO