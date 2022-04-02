ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Ma'Khail Hilliard keeps Auburn at bay, then LSU separates late to even series

By LEAH VANN
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMa’Khail Hilliard’s celebrations are subtle and composed. But when he struck out three straight batters in the top of the second inning against Auburn at Alex Box Stadium on Friday night, he brought a little more swag — cracking a smile and bobbing his head as he shuffled, then jogged, off...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee baseball beats No. 9 Vanderbilt 6-2 in bizarre game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball took care of Vanderbilt 6-2 in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night in Nashville. It didn't take long for tensions to run high in this game between the top-ranked Vols and ninth-ranked Commodores. In the top of the first, right...
NASHVILLE, TN
KPLC TV

Trae Hannibal 2nd Murray State transfer to commit to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their third commit through the NCAA Transfer Portal and second from Murray State in point guard Trae Hannibal. Hannibal joins teammate Justice Hill who announced on Tuesday, March 29 that he was headed to Baton Rouge and Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Mound, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Florida State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#College Baseball#Sec
WKYT 27

Harrison’s seventh-inning hit sweeps No. 20 LSU in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – Meeko Harrison had her biggest moment as a Kentucky Wildcat on Sunday afternoon, recording a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give Kentucky its first lead of the day as No. 8 Kentucky eked out a 5-3 win over No. 20 LSU to sweep the Tigers in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2016.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy