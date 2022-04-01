Oak Ridge moves past College Park; Mag West beats Paetow

Oak Ridge center fielder Ariel Redmond (1) catches a fly ball in the third inning during a District 13-6A high school softball game at Conroe High School, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Conroe. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

Oak Ridge scored three runs in the top of the eighth to top College Park 5-2 in District 13-6A Friday night.

Alexia Villegas put things out of reach with a two-run single in the top of the eighth. Ariel Redmond had an RBI single earlier in the inning to take the 3-2 lead for the War Eagles (14-8, 2-2).

Villegas struck out 4 in 4½ innings while Savanna Conway picked up the win with two strikeouts and four hits allowed over the final 3⅔ innings.

Jasmine Bouziri-Voung had a double two RBIs for College Park (17-4-1, 2-2). Arriana Wright struck out 11 over eight innings. She allowed just four hits and three earned runs.

Oak Ridge hosts rival Grand Oaks Tuesday night while College Park is at The Woodlands.

Magnolia West hangs on over Paetow

Magnolia West held off a late Katy Paetow rally for a 9-8 victory Friday night.

The Mustangs (13-10, 7-4) have won four straight games.

Paetow scored four runs in the top of the seventh before Magnolia West escaped with the win.

Hailey Toney was 3-for-3 with two homers, a triple and two RBIs for Magnolia West. Autumn Simmons homered for the second straight game and was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Haleigh McDonald was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Brooklyn Day was 2-for-3 (double) with an RBI while Lakyn Hacker also doubled on a 3-for-4 night.

Day pitched the complete game just two of those runs earned.

Magnolia West travels to Bryan Rudder Tuesday night.

Magnolia shuts out Jordan

Leah Hammack and Maci Franck combined a three-hit shutout Friday as Magnolia beat Katy Jordan 10-0 in five innings of District 19-5A play.

Hammock struck out four in three innings with one hit allowed. Franck fanned two.

Hammock also doubled at the plate as a part of a two hit and two RBI night. Rosalie Roediger ws 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (13-9, 9-2). Krystal Anne Castaneda had three runs and a double.

Magnolia travels to Katy Paetow on Tuesday.

Lake Creek wins again

The No. 1 Lake Creek Lions picked up its 23rd straight win to start the season Tuesday night. The Lions scored 12 of its runs over the final four innings in a 13-2 win at New Caney in District 20-5A.

Carmen Urbie had three RBIs while Maddie McKee, Madelyn Lopez and Payton Bauer each drove in two runs for the Lions (23-0, 8-0). McKee scored four runs and doubled on one of her two hits. Ava Brown was 2-for-4 (double) and an RBI.

Brown struck out 17 with two earned runs allowed on three hits.

Two of those hits were solo homers for New Caney (18-8, 4-4) McKenna Rinewalt and Ahlana Bruins each went yard.

Lake Creek hosts Dayton Tuesday night while New Caney is at Montgomery.

The Woodlands bats away Conroe

The Woodlands totaled 16 hits Friday night in an 11-5 win over Conroe in District 13-6A.

The Highlanders (13-9, 3-1) were led by Ahlanna Leach, who was 4-for-4 (two doubles) and had four RBIs. Chesney Davis homered and had two RBIs. Gabby Leach, Mallory Suess, Kaelyn Zusi and Emma Landauer each had two hits. Suess and Landauer each had doubles.

Saylor Davis went three innings with five strikeouts and one earned run on three hits. Chesney Davis went four innings with three earned runs allowed and three strikeouts on five hits.

For Conroe (6-17, 0-4), Kennedy Powell had a double and an RBI. Ra’Niyah Lewis was 2-for-4 with a double.

The Woodlands hosts rival College Park Tuesday night while Conroe is at Willis.

Grand Oaks now 4-0 in district play

Grand Oaks topped Willis 13-3 in five innings Friday night to remain unbeaten in District 13-6A.

Abby Garza had five RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (12-7, 4-0). She doubled twice. Gabby Rawls hit a homer and scored three runs. Kourtney Bellinger (double) and Allie Hagebusch each had two hits.

Bellinger struck out six in the complete game. She allowed two earned runs on seven hits.

Jolie Boyd and Lainey Neiderhofer each had doubles for WIllis (8-15, 1-3). Boyd and Hannah Hartman each had RBIs.

Grand Oaks travels to rival Oak Ridge Tuesday night while Willis hosts Conroe.

Porter held in check

Porter scored late but it wasn’t enough in a 3-1 loss to Dayton Friday night in District 20-5A.

The Spartans (7-15, 1-7) got an RBI and a double by Bella Garley.

Garley didn’t allow an earned run and struck out two in the loss. Dayton scattered six hits.

Porter travels to Cleveland Tuesday night.

Splendora drops fourth straight

Splendora fell 10-4 to Livingston for its fourth straight loss Friday night in District 21-4A.

Splendora (4-14, 1-6) was within a run in the fourth inning before Livingston pulled away.

Brooke Martin doubled and had two RBIs. Honor Knott doubled and scored a run.

Splendora hosts Hamshire-Fannett Tuesday night.

Montgomery rolls past Caney Creek

Montgomery topped Caney Creek 16-9 Friday night in District 20-5A.

The Bears (10-13, 5-3) totaled seven doubles at the plate, led by Sarah Allen with two. She had three RBIs.

Haylee Treml was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Kynlee Lewis was 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI while Tabetha Littlefair was 3-for-5 (double) with three runs scored and an RBI.

Aubrey Yarnall pitched four innings in relief with five strikeouts and an earned run allowed on two hits and two walks.

For Caney Creek (6-16, 1-7), Kyleigh Clark was 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Jamie Martin was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Montgomery hosts New Caney on Tuesday while Caney Creek is at Kingwood Park.

