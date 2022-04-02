Los Angeles Lakers get LeBron James, Anthony Davis back for key game against New Orleans Pelicans

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said he believes his team's season got derailed when he injured the MCL in his left knee in mid-January. "To be honest, I feel like our season was derailed by my injury," Durant said after Monday's practice. "So I'm not looking at it like we're just not a good basketball team. It's like there wasn't a lot of continuity with me and Kyrie [Irving] out of the lineup, that's just what it is. When we're all on the floor together, I like what we got."

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO