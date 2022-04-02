ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers get LeBron James, Anthony Davis back for key game against New Orleans Pelicans

By DAVE MCMENAMIN
ABC News
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES -- Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis returned to the lineup for the Lakers' crucial game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, the...

abcnews.go.com

The Los Angeles Lakers have sorely underachieved this NBA season. With the chances of them even making the play-in tournament far from a guarantee, the roster could look significantly different next season. It’s unlikely the Lakers will look to trade Anthony Davis during the upcoming offseason. The investment was massive...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Brandon Ingram added 29 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Anthony Davis’ return from injury with another fourth-quarter rally in a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the ninth-place Pelicans, who won for the sixth time in eight games while dealing the second major blow in five days to the Lakers’ hopes of squeaking into the play-in tournament. LeBron James missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored just two of his 38 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers. Davis had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his return from a six-week injury absence since Feb. 16.
When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook this past offseason many openly wondered how he would fit alongside the existing roster. As it turns out, the skeptics were right. L.A. has been a disaster all year and will likely miss the playoffs altogether. This week, Westbrook addressed a complicated...
It would be an understatement to say this year has not gone as planned for Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. Pegged as a title contender entering the season, the Lakers have been plagued by injuries and lackluster play from their first game. After today’s loss–their sixth in a row–Los Angeles is now 31-47 on the year and 1.5 games out of the 11th and final postseason spot.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Brandon Ingram added 29 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Anthony Davis’ return from injury with another fourth-quarter rally in a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the ninth-place Pelicans, who won […]
The Los Angeles Lakers' postseason hopes continue to dwindle. After the Lakers dropped their latest contest to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, LeBron James expressed frustration over the team's disappointing campaign. "Just feels like you can't catch a break," James said, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "No matter...
Despite the fact the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers rested several starters and key players, Robert Covington still made the Friday night game a record-breaking one for the Clippers. Taking advantage of the Clippers sitting four starters, Covington buried a franchise-record 11 3-pointers and scored a career-high 43 points to...
The NBA play-in tournament was not universally popular when it was first introduced last season, but it is winning over some converts by providing them with a possible route into the playoffs. Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was asked about the play-in tournament on Sunday after his team’s loss...
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said he believes his team's season got derailed when he injured the MCL in his left knee in mid-January. "To be honest, I feel like our season was derailed by my injury," Durant said after Monday's practice. "So I'm not looking at it like we're just not a good basketball team. It's like there wasn't a lot of continuity with me and Kyrie [Irving] out of the lineup, that's just what it is. When we're all on the floor together, I like what we got."
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons will not be making his season debut in the regular season as he continues to deal with a herniated disk issue in his back, Nets coach Steve Nash said after Monday's practice. Nash added that while he remains hopeful that Simmons will return at some point in the playoffs, he would be "shocked" if Simmons played in the Nets' play-in game next week.
Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili, five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, three-time WNBA champion and two-time gold medalist Swin Cash, and five-time WNBA All-Star and four-time WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen highlighted the 13-member Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 that was announced Saturday. Other honorees included two-time NCAA...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 22 points, Ivica Zubac got his 22nd double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers prevented the New Orleans Pelicans from clinching a spot in the play-in tournament with a 119-100 victory. Morris made four 3-pointers for the Clippers, who were 21 of 44 from beyond the arc. It is the first time in franchise history they have made at least 20 in back-to-back games. CJ McCollum had 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 15 for the Pelicans, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
