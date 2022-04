The Falcons were one of the teams involved in the pursuit of Deshaun Watson. For a while even, it looked like Atlanta was the perceived favorite to acquire the quarterback. Watson is a Georgia native, and the opportunity to play close to home reportedly appealed to the three-time Pro Bowler. In the end, Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns, and he promptly signed a five-year, $230 million extension with his new team.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO