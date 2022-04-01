ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essay: There Will Be Silence

By Interlochen Public Radio
A while ago, I called L.L. Bean to place an order and had to wait for the “next available representative.” Expecting to hear promotions, I heard this message instead, “There will be silence while you hold.”. Silence! I was stunned....

Stacy Wynn

Relationships Devoid Of Empathy

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.
psychologytoday.com

Why Men Struggle with Their Emotions

So many adult men find it difficult to know what they're feeling. There's a term for this: normative male alexithymia. Boys are born with simliar emotional capacity as girls; emotional fluency is discouraged as they grow older. Men can re-learn and reclaim their feelings through self-confrontation and a trusted partner.
MENTAL HEALTH
Odyssey

God's Plan?

We all have that VISION! We paint this life scenario of what our world would be life if we achieved a dream in mind. Whether that be scoring a internship to set you up for the big world, meet a certain weight, or being apart of something bigger than yourself. As children was have dreams for ourself, sometimes so big its almost fairytale like. We all have desires and se ourselves succeeding and there is no sought that it could be possible, but it just might not be how you picture it. There is nothing more heartbreaking than going along the journey and never reaching the finish line, but trust me God has a detour.
RELIGION
Person
Peter Matthiessen
Stacy Wynn

Multitudes of Couples Settling For Unhappy Relationships

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, makeup, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Stacy Wynn

Healing From Narcissistic Abuse Takes Prolonged Effort and Time

The effects of Narcissistic abuse can be absolutely horrific and can be prolonged for months, years, or even more. Breaking up and leaving someone that had subjected you to this form of abuse isn’t going to result in a normal breakup, because you haven’t been in a normal relationship.
psychologytoday.com

Letting Go of a Relationship: Is Grief a Disorder?

Responses to loss are as distinctive as the individuals who experience them. Diagnoses such as prolonged grief may encourage the misunderstanding that grief is something we need to get over. Navigating through the grief of loss may be far more complicated if we are involved in a soul mate relationship...
MENTAL HEALTH
#The Silence
psychologytoday.com

The Hidden Act in Everyday Conversation

Conversations are central to innovation and human nature. Yet how we pull off even a single conversation remains poorly understood. Neuroscience reveals the previously hidden act of building a shared context together in a conversation. Building a shared context together in a conversation supports conversation with and without language. From...
AUTISM
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
Stacy Wynn

Warning Indications Of Toxic Relationships Appear Early

If I could go back in time and tell myself one thing about my previous relationships it would be to pay attention to the little warning signs in the first few months. Paying attention and choosing to walk away after seeing the warning signs would have saved me a lot of heartaches.
Motherly

10 secrets for raising a kind and compassionate child

This story was originally published on June 28, 2017. It has been updated. We all want the best for our children. I think that's something all parents can agree on no matter who you are or what your life looks like. It's something that unifies us as parents. Setting our...
KIDS
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach shares challenging health update

Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority. But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime. Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Idaho8.com

A Ramadan etiquette guide for non-Muslims

There are about 7.6 billion people in the world. And around 24% of them — 1.8 billion — are fasting from sunup to sundown. Every day. For an entire month. It’s Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim calendar. But what if you’re not a Muslim —...
RELIGION
Daily Californian

19 candles: A personal essay

The time is 6:59 a.m. You are glancing at the time on your phone, the white numbers a bright, nearly blinding source of light. You are in bed, and the dark covers are pulled to your chin, soft fabric brushing against the tip of your nose as you breathe. The color blue holds your hand, the feeling of melancholy personified.
BERKELEY, CA
psychologytoday.com

Fixing Broken Communication in a Relationship

Reasonable and fair negotiations cannot succeed when partners are locked into an individual viewpoint that erases any other. Commitment to being a team and getting past challenges helps couples through hard times and often brings them closer together. Using the negotiation tactics that professionals use in the outside world to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

Is Anger a Symptom of Grief?

Depending on the nature of your loss, anger may be a central part of the grieving process. Anger is a natural emotion. It’s often expressed as a reaction to confrontation, conflict, or challenging situations. It may not always be the first emotion you think of when thinking about mourning a loss.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Divorce Exaggerates Personalities

Eye peeking out of green leafPhoto by Clement percheron:. We don't understand what we are getting ourselves into when we get married. The same can be said for divorce. It's not uncommon to enter into both without a plan. Love drives us towards one and away from the other.

Comments / 0

