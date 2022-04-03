ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson Scooters Around Morgan State, Apprentices At Chick-fil-A

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University students got a big surprise on campus Friday. Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson roamed the North Baltimore institution unannounced, canoodling with fans and serving up dinner.

Morgan students took to social media, documenting Jackson’s course through campus. Jackson stopped by the women’s lacrosse practice to offer his support and took a picture with the team.

According to one account, Jackson was riding a motorized scooter around campus. (Please be careful, Lamar.)

The university’s dining account posted pictures of Jackson with a fresh bag of Chick-fil-A. Then, he hopped behind the counter.

“This man Lamar Jackson is serving at a Chick-Fil-A our QBs are not the same,” said one Twitter user, with a video attached of Jackson serving up chicken behind what appeared to be the counter of the campus Chik-fil-A.

“Lamar Jackson up at Morgan showing he really for the people,” another fan said.

Wearing a balaclava and a beanie, Jackson might have been able to wander undetected, but he chose to bring some magic to campus instead.

