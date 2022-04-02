ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Spartans soccer fall to Lakeland

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Luxemburg-Casco soccer team saw a 3-0 halftime deficit get doubled up...

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Hawthorne defeated Lakeland - Baseball recap

Jason Brudzynski had two hits and three RBI and two doubles to lead Hawthorne past Lakeland 7-4 in Wanaque. The game was tied 3-3 after the second inning, but Hawthorne (1-0) outscored Lakeland 2-1 in the third inning and 2-0 in the fourth to hold on for the win. Ricky...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Conference Boys Lacrosse Scoreboard for Saturday, April 2

The Rams (2-0, 1-0) had 14 different goal scorers and six players scored two or more goals in a lopsided win over the Golden Eagles (0-3, 0-1). Joey DeYoung scored a game-high three goals and junior attackman Hayden Lucas tallied game-high eight points on one goal and seven assists. Jack Kolbe totaled two goals and three assists, Zach Washco had two goals and one assist, Andrew Mulholland had a goal and two assists, and Jake Cornelius, Shea Hillie and Liam Griffin each scored twice.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Luxemburg, WI
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Luxemburg, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
NJ.com

No. 2 Oak Knoll over Glen Ridge - Girls lacrosse recap

Sophia Loschert scored four goals as Oak Knoll, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge, 15-8, in Summit. Sophia Lambrianakos had three goals with two assists, seven draw controls and four ground balls for Oak Knoll (2-0), which led 7-3 at halftime. Darby Campbell added three goals with an assist and Devon Gogerty had two goals, three assists and five ground balls. Teagan Kocaj had nine ground balls and nine draw controls.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys lacrosse opens with rout of Cortland

CORTLAND – A memorable week in Cazenovia High School athletics concluded with, among other things, the emphatic return of the boys varsity lacrosse to regular-season action. Having only gone 5-8 a season ago, Cazenovia was already determined, in 2022, to at least return to contending form, even if it might not resemble the state championship sides of a decade earlier.
CORTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The End#Notre Dame Academy#Thunderbirds#Spartans

Comments / 0

Community Policy