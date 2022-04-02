Spartans soccer fall to Lakeland

Jason Brudzynski had two hits and three RBI and two doubles to lead Hawthorne past Lakeland 7-4 in Wanaque. The game was tied 3-3 after the second inning, but Hawthorne (1-0) outscored Lakeland 2-1 in the third inning and 2-0 in the fourth to hold on for the win. Ricky...
FALL RIVER — The Durfee softball team opened the season on a winning note on Friday, defeating neighboring school Bishop Connolly, 5-1, in the season opener for both teams at Matthew J. Kuss Middle School. Freshman Katerina Rumsey had a three-run RBI triple for the Hilltoppers (1-0) in the...
The Rams (2-0, 1-0) had 14 different goal scorers and six players scored two or more goals in a lopsided win over the Golden Eagles (0-3, 0-1). Joey DeYoung scored a game-high three goals and junior attackman Hayden Lucas tallied game-high eight points on one goal and seven assists. Jack Kolbe totaled two goals and three assists, Zach Washco had two goals and one assist, Andrew Mulholland had a goal and two assists, and Jake Cornelius, Shea Hillie and Liam Griffin each scored twice.
One Baldwinsville lacrosse team wants to maintain its place atop the area Class A ranks. The other is just as determined to get there. What the boys and girls Bees had in common, though, was unqualified success on the opening Saturday of the 2022 season, each of them picking up lopsided victories.
BRADENTON — Dwight Gilmer prides himself on finding the next best opportunity when it comes to coaching.
When the Braden River High boys basketball position opened, Gilmer thought it was a good place to continue his coaching career and build a program.
Sophia Loschert scored four goals as Oak Knoll, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge, 15-8, in Summit. Sophia Lambrianakos had three goals with two assists, seven draw controls and four ground balls for Oak Knoll (2-0), which led 7-3 at halftime. Darby Campbell added three goals with an assist and Devon Gogerty had two goals, three assists and five ground balls. Teagan Kocaj had nine ground balls and nine draw controls.
CORTLAND – A memorable week in Cazenovia High School athletics concluded with, among other things, the emphatic return of the boys varsity lacrosse to regular-season action. Having only gone 5-8 a season ago, Cazenovia was already determined, in 2022, to at least return to contending form, even if it might not resemble the state championship sides of a decade earlier.
Quinn Spillett scored three goals, including what proved to be the game winner, late in the third quarter to give Seton Hall Prep, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, an 8-7 victory over No. 5 Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. Seton Hall Prep (2-0) trailed 5-4 at halftime, but tied...
BARNSTABLE — The Bridgewater-Raynham girls lacrosse put up a valiant effort, but fell short of Barnstable in the season opener Friday afternoon down the Cape.
The Trojans fell 14-6 to the Red Hawks in non-league action to start the year off 0-1.
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Few boys lacrosse teams in Central New York dealt with as much roster turnover as Fayetteville-Manlius. A total of 18 seniors graduated from the Hornets’ side that went 16-1 last spring and breezed to both SCAC Metro division and Section III Class B championship honors.
After being named the most valuable player in her conference for the second straight season and helping lead her team to a Division 3 state championship this past winter, St.
