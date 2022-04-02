Spartans soccer fall to Lakeland

The Rams (2-0, 1-0) had 14 different goal scorers and six players scored two or more goals in a lopsided win over the Golden Eagles (0-3, 0-1). Joey DeYoung scored a game-high three goals and junior attackman Hayden Lucas tallied game-high eight points on one goal and seven assists. Jack Kolbe totaled two goals and three assists, Zach Washco had two goals and one assist, Andrew Mulholland had a goal and two assists, and Jake Cornelius, Shea Hillie and Liam Griffin each scored twice.

