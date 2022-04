Reverend Terry Clyde Simmons, 87, of Eufaula, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home. Terry was born on November 10, 1934, in Paso Robles, California, the son of Malcom and Zella (Wood) Simmons. He married Edena Hall in Templeton, California, in January of 1953. Terry lived in...

