When Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart issued the 93K-Day challenge back in 2016, no one knew if Dawg Nation would make it happen, but boy did they. That energy fans put into the 2016 G-Day game needs to get brought to the 2022 one because this is the year of the Dawg and the one where we prove this is the superior fanbase.

ATHENS, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO