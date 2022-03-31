ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karl Spiecker to serve as Interim Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance

By Anna Squires
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning May 1, Karl Spiecker, Vice President of Finance for the College of Western Idaho, will serve as UCCS’ Interim Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance. Spiecker has more than 20 years of experience in both the public sector and higher education. Prior to serving as the chief financial officer for...

