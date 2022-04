EDITOR’S NOTE: The number to call the West Virginia State Police’s Wayne Detachment was wrong. It is 304-272-5131. This article has been updated to have the correct contact information. UPDATE(11:34 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022): Two additional warrants have been obtained by the investigating officer, according to the WVSP. They say they are actively […]

WAYNE COUNTY, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO