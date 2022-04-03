I-45 expansion project remains stalled due to federal investigation

State transportation officials want to push forward with the stalled I-45 expansion project, initially estimated to cost $7.95 billion.

According to TxDOT, the project's total cost could likely climb as it continues to be delayed.

It's one of the largest construction projects in the state. The North Houston Highway Improvement Project, commonly known as the I-45 expansion project, is designed to widen I-45 through downtown to Beltway 8 to address congestion.

According to TxDOT, additional costs will increase prices due to inflation and change in designs presented by the Houston-Galveston Area Council this week, bringing the project's estimated total cost to more than $9 billion.

The project would also impact more than 1,000 homes in its path.

Chloe Cook is a volunteer with Stop TxDOT I-45. The group opposes the project and supports the voices of local businesses and families that the construction could impact.

"This is by far the biggest project the state of Texas has ever taken on," Cook said, "and TxDOT likes to talk about how its 20, 30, 40 years in the making at this point means that this project is already outdated. As a taxpayer, I would love to see my money used to fix what's already there instead of rebuilding and expanding because the negative impacts are so huge."

Cook said volunteers with Stop TxDOT I-45 plan to head to Austin for the Texas Transportation Committee meeting scheduled for April 20 and encourage others to join them or submit public comments.

According to TxDot, the project remains on hold due to an active investigation by the Federal Highway Administration.

The Harris County Attorney's Office also filed a lawsuit against TxDOT regarding the project and sent the following statement to ABC13 Friday afternoon:

TxDOT released the following statement: