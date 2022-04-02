ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

U.S. House bill spurs excitement among Hawaii's marijuana industry

By Tom George
KITV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- At Hawaiian Ethos on the Big Island, their cannabis crop goes from farm to store. But right now, they can only sell medicinal marijuana, something they say is a huge missed opportunity with Hawaii sitting on a green gold mine. "Hawaii has a long history that...

Clifford Oliveira Jr.
2d ago

the US government cannot prove its claims against marijuana because it's not true! marijuana doesn't make you see things like alcohol does, marijuana is not mentally or physically addictive like alcohol or sugar, you cannot die from too much marijuana like milk or alcohol! marijuana has been used as food and medicine safely for over 2 thousand years! marijuana was made illegal in America by President Taft to protect the cotton industry! marijuana out performs and out perduces cotton!

