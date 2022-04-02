ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck Is A Doting Dad To Son Samuel, 10, As They Hold Hands Picking Up Art: Photos

By Hattie Lindert
 2 days ago
Backgrid

Ben Affleck adorably held hands with son Samuel, 10, while the duo picked up art together on a daytime run.

Ben Affleck, 49, was back on dad duty and more than dedicated to the craft while heading to pick up art with son Samuel, 10, on Friday. Ben sweetly clutched Samuel’s hand as the duo strolled the city streets to pick up art on their father-son date. Ben even managed to juggle a painting in one hand and a phone call in the crook of his neck, all while keeping Samuel’s hand safely in his!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDWpH_0exCFmLn00
Ben Affleck sweetly held hands with his youngest son Samuel as they enjoyed a day out together in Brentwood. (Backgrid)

Keeping his outfit casual, comfortable, and a little bit Boston as usual, Ben rocked jeans and a graphic tee featuring author Charles Dickens (Dickens actually lived in Boston himself during his second tour of the United States back in 1867). Samuel, always recognizable by his shoulder-length blonde hair, wore a t-shirt with a lightning bolt decal and striped green sweatpants as the pair walked in time.

Ben’s casual art-collecting outing was a change in pace for him and Samuel publically, as the actor and his youngest child are usually seen together when Ben is either picking up or dropping off Samuel from school. Ben has even brought current love, Jennifer Lopez, into his routine with Samuel, and the two were seen sharing a sweet kiss after dropping him off on Mar. 24. The day before, Ben and J.Lo both held hands with little Samuel, sweetly making sure he made it to his elementary school safely by using the time-honored, hand-holding buddy system.

Although Ben and J.Lo were happy as can be while sharing in Samuel’s morning schedule, that doesn’t mean Ben and Samuel’s mom, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, haven’t found their co-parenting groove simultaneously. The duo were both seen at Samuel’s Santa Monica school on Mar. 19, and clearly seemed comfortable being in each other’s orbit, especially when it came to supporting their son.

As Ben’s buzzy relationship with J.Lo heats up and the two consider a place together in the Los Angeles area, Jen has also moved on with her own new love, businessman John Miller. Jen first sparked a connection with John, who’s currently the CEO of CaliGroup, back in 2018, shortly after her split with Ben. Although Jen and John shortly called it quits themselves after two years of dating in 2020, they were back on by 2021, and have been going strong ever since. The duo normally keep a low profile (at least, lower than a makeout session at your son’s school), but were caught hopping onto a flight out of New York City in March 2022.

