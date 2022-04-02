ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Study Highlights Negative Impact Pandemic Had On Teens' Mental Health

By Grant Stephens
 2 days ago
A new CDC study sheds light on the impact the pandemic has had on the mental health of teenagers. The study confirms concerns that mental health experts in Tulsa have had for months. The data shows increases across the board in depression, anxiety, and suicides.

Despite the decline teen in mental health, those same researchers have hope that things could get better. The CDC study shows that 37-percent of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the pandemic.

It adds that 44-percent reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year. Director of Parkside Adolescent Hospital Ken Moore said hopelessness leads to isolation.

"Patients were coming in exceptionally depressed, exceptionally suicidal," he said.

Even at home - what's supposed to be a safe place - teens didn't catch a break. The CDC cites high numbers of reported abuse and trauma.

55-percent reported they experienced emotional abuse by a parent or other adult in the home; 11-percent experienced physical abuse by a parent or other adult in the home; 29-percent reported a parent or other adult in their home lost a job.

CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Debra Houry said in a statement, “These data echo a cry for help."

Moore said isolation contributes significantly to poor mental health. "Friends are the most important thing in the world. And for two years, our adolescents didn’t have friends. They were cut off," he said.

He said it's up to parents to encourage their kids to get back out with friends.

"Re-engaging their kids socially and when their kids say, 'I want to go do this thing,' unless it is clearly harmful, please by all means give them permission to go do that thing. Being around other people, it's the best medicine," he said.

The hope is that as life and school continues to look more normal - the high number of mental health concerns will start to drop. Moore said that will take time and patience.

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

