Springboro, PA

Fatalities reported in Springboro structure fire

By Brian Wilk, Brent Clapper
 2 days ago

(11:25 p.m. Update) – Pennsylvania State Police report that there were fatalities in this fire in Springboro Friday evening.

According to police, there were reports that there was entrapment within the home and numerous fire departments were on scene and were able to extinguish the flames.

Due to the early stages of this incident, police report that it is known to be more than one fatality. The total is still unknown at this time, Troopers say.

Two people were transported to the hospital for care and the conditions are unknown.

The State Police Fire Marshall was called in due to the fatalities.

State Police is requesting the public refrain from coming to the scene out of respect for the family and friends.

A busy night for emergency crews in Crawford County on Friday night as they responded to calls for a house fully engulfed in flames.

This happened around 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro.

According to authorities at the location, it is still an active scene and they continued to put out parts of the fire.

Union City community and Red Cross assisting family amid tragedy

Authorities cannot confirm at this time if anyone was inside the house when the fire started. However, the coroner was called in to sift through the debris.

One person on scene who lived by the house said he heard several explosions when the fire started.

This is a developing story. Stick with YourErie.com and the YourErie2Go App for the very latest.

