Will Smith Slaps and Disney Says Gay: Deja News April 1

Grocery store workers are preparing to strike over stagnant wages.

Grocery store workers are preparing to strike over stagnant wages.

Contract talks were set to resume Wednesday in hopes of avoiding a strike by thousands of Southern California grocery workers who have already authorized their union to call a strike if negotiations break down.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union announced late Saturday that its members had “overwhelmingly” voted to authorize a strike if necessary against stores including Ralphs and Vons/Pavilions/Albertsons.

The “yes” vote does not automatically result in a walkout — it only authorizes the union to call one if no progress is made in labor negotiations.

Bruce Willis announced he will be stepping away from acting.

Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of the cognitive disorder aphasia, his family said Wednesday.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Willis’ daughter Rumer posted on Instagram.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Disney officially denounced Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill.

On the day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades in his state, the Burbank-based Walt Disney Company Monday denounced the legislation and called for its repeal.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the `Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” according to a statement issued by Disney.

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

