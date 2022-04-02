ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Scoreboard: Your sports

406mtsports.com
 2 days ago

The Bandits will open their season on Saturday at 10 a.m. by taking on the...

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-area girls basketball teams

The player: A first team all-state and all-conference player, Caldwell led her team to a 22-4 record, a district championship and a 5A consolation championship. Caldwell was dangerous from deep when hot and she got hot in the state tournament shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc. She averaged 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and shot 44.4 percent from the field.
HIGH SCHOOL
KULR8

Missoula Sentinel sweeps Billings Skyview, while Senior and West go 4-0 on trip to Garden City

MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel softball team sure made things interesting in the seventh inning against Billings Senior on Saturday. The Spartans scored one run and had a runner on third base with no outs and the tying run at the plate. A foul pop out coupled with a baserunning miscue led to a double play, and another foul pop out on the cold, windy and sometimes rainy day allowed the Broncs to get three outs on back-to-back pitches and escape with a 4-2 win.
BILLINGS, MT
Belgrade News

Belgrade splits non-conference games against Bruins, Bengals

Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts has been preaching fundamentals to his team as the season begins. It’s something he’ll continue to stress following a non-conference split Saturday at the Belgrade Softball Complex. Belgrade committed seven errors in a 13-3 loss to Helena Capital, but bounced back later in...
BELGRADE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Billings, MT
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Boys Soccer Standings: April 4, 2022

Boys' prep soccer teams have finished three weeks of their 2022 high school season. Plenty of matches remain in the regular season, and a lot will still be determined. This update to the standings includes all matches played through April 2, 2022. Teams are listed by their conference record first,...
CASPER, WY
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Mason Heberlein tosses shutout for Central Valley baseball; Tyler Reinbold hits slam for University

Roundup of high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. Central Valley 11, North Central 0: Mason Heberlein struck out nine over five innings and the Bears (3-6, 3-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-6, 1-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Luke Abshire went 2 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs and Kamden Lanphere went 2 for 3 with a double for CV.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Billings West

Comments / 0

Community Policy