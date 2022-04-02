Scoreboard: Your sports

MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel softball team sure made things interesting in the seventh inning against Billings Senior on Saturday. The Spartans scored one run and had a runner on third base with no outs and the tying run at the plate. A foul pop out coupled with a baserunning miscue led to a double play, and another foul pop out on the cold, windy and sometimes rainy day allowed the Broncs to get three outs on back-to-back pitches and escape with a 4-2 win.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO