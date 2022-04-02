Scoreboard: Your sports

The player: A first team all-state and all-conference player, Caldwell led her team to a 22-4 record, a district championship and a 5A consolation championship. Caldwell was dangerous from deep when hot and she got hot in the state tournament shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc. She averaged 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and shot 44.4 percent from the field.
MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel softball team sure made things interesting in the seventh inning against Billings Senior on Saturday. The Spartans scored one run and had a runner on third base with no outs and the tying run at the plate. A foul pop out coupled with a baserunning miscue led to a double play, and another foul pop out on the cold, windy and sometimes rainy day allowed the Broncs to get three outs on back-to-back pitches and escape with a 4-2 win.
Sheridan Soccer – The Sheridan Girls Soccer team found themselves down 1-nothing just 35 seconds into this past Friday’s home game vs. Campbell County, but they would recover. Kayleigh (kay-lee) Thomas tied the score about 9 minutes later, and the score would remain 1-1 going into halftime. Thomas...
Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts has been preaching fundamentals to his team as the season begins. It’s something he’ll continue to stress following a non-conference split Saturday at the Belgrade Softball Complex. Belgrade committed seven errors in a 13-3 loss to Helena Capital, but bounced back later in...
Kennewick is off to a quick start in Mid-Columbia Conference baseball, sitting atop the conference standings with a 6-0 record and 9-1 overall. Normally, the conference takes a pause during spring break this week. But teams are forging through with games scheduled for Tuesday. Sitting right behind the Lions, and...
Boys' prep soccer teams have finished three weeks of their 2022 high school season. Plenty of matches remain in the regular season, and a lot will still be determined. This update to the standings includes all matches played through April 2, 2022. Teams are listed by their conference record first,...
Tenino knew it would be facing a high-powered offense and Elma proved every bit as advertised as the Beavers surrendered four second-half goals in a 5-0, 1A Evergreen League loss at home on Friday. The Eagles entered the game having scored 42 goals in their first four league contests this...
Roundup of high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. Central Valley 11, North Central 0: Mason Heberlein struck out nine over five innings and the Bears (3-6, 3-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-6, 1-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Luke Abshire went 2 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs and Kamden Lanphere went 2 for 3 with a double for CV.
