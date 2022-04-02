ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

We Totally Need More Teslas in The Metro!!!

tonyskansascity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis glorified rich person golf cart groundbreaking sustainable tech is gaining popularity in the golden ghetto and now we're watching demand skyrocket as more people attempt to save the...

www.tonyskansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla May Consider Manganese Battery, According To Elon Musk

Tesla started offering electric cars with a new battery chemistry in some areas fairly recently: Lithium iron phosphate (LFP). While it's not actually new in terms of development and deployment in vehicles, it's new to some Tesla cars in some areas. Now, according to CEO Elon Musk, the company may be moving forward with another chemistry that uses a manganese-based cathode.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Want A New Tesla? You Might Have To Wait Until 2023

Despite numerous price increases in recent months, demand for Teslas seems to be at an all-time high. Several factors can explain this - increasing gas prices and the launch of the Model Y in Europe are two big ones. Combined with the ongoing semiconductor shortage, delivery times keep getting pushed back further and further.
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, KS
Cars
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Loses Prestigious Crown to Lucid

In the race for electric vehicles, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has a considerable lead over its rivals. To fill this gap - which is far from being insurmountable - the legacy carmakers rely in particular on their tact and their experience in mass production and production rate management.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Musk reveals plan to scale Tesla to ‘extreme size’

On Monday, Musk revealed on Twitter the themes that will dominate the next installment in Tesla’s long-term playbook: artificial intelligence and scaling the automaker’s operations. “Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI,” Musk tweeted....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Car#Electric Vehicle Company#Tesla Auto Repair#Kanco#Llc
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Have a Very Coveted Invite

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report managed to get people talking by announcing a radical reorganization. The Dearborn, based-Michigan company has created two separate divisions, one dealing with gasoline cars, Ford Blue, and another with battery-powered vehicles, Ford e. GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report has...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes A Big And Spectacular Promise

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is used to make big and splashy announcements. He enjoys creating buzz and knows how to divert attention when one of his companies is faced with a communication and image crisis. He did it with flying colors recently...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Some Experts Predict Tesla Will Be Worth $4 Trillion Soon

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
torquenews.com

Tesla (TSLA) Finishes Q1 2022 With Only 17 Inventory Vehicles In The US

Despite Tesla increasing vehicle production at an incredible pace, demand for the EV maker's vehicles seems to have no end. And in a new sign of the skyrocketing demand, today Tesla announced it ended the quarter with only 17 inventory vehicles in the US. Tesla has been enjoying booming demand...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

The first quarter was brutal for Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report. The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. His difficulties in managing production ramp-ups due to part shortage at its suppliers have made things worse and cast doubt on its future.
STOCKS
BBC

Tesla: Elon Musk opens delayed 'gigafactory' in Berlin

Tesla boss Elon Musk has opened a huge electric car "gigafactory" near Berlin which is the first European hub for the firm. The plant was delayed for eight months after local authority licensing problems. The more than €5bn (£4bn) factory is the biggest investment in a German car plant in...
BUSINESS
KWQC

WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Authorities in Los Angeles are looking for the person who performed a reckless stunt with a rented Tesla, crashed it and then fled the scene. Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning that resulted in a wreck involving a pair of parked cars and several trash cans. The driver abandoned the rented vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOXBusiness

Tesla deliveries rose in quarter Elon Musk calls exceptionally difficult

Tesla Inc. vehicle deliveries rose in the first quarter, but missed Wall Street expectations as the company struggled with global supply-chain disruptions and a brief Covid-19 shutdown at its Shanghai factory. "This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy," Tesla Chief Executive...
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

The De Facto Tesla Company Story: From Eberhard's Roadster to Musk's Worldwide Gigafactories

Two men, Eberhard and Tarpenning, got appointed respectively CEO and CFO in July 2003. They had known each other from their time at NuvoMedia, the company they had led to the development of the Rocket eBook. Elon Musk had started his next venture: SpaceX, which, by 2003, was deep into his new venture. Yet, while SpaceX had been founded in 2002, Elon Musk started his first venture: X.com. In late 1999, Confinity's email payment feature, which was already well-known on eBay, became the killer commercial application.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy