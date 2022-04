Texas A&M boasts the top-ranked football recruiting class in the country, and Kentucky just hired away its director of on-campus recruiting. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops is bringing Danielle Braswell on to the staff as the executive director of recruiting for the Wildcats. A graduate of Auburn, Braswell spent two seasons as the assistant director of on-campus recruiting at Arkansas before spending this past season as the on-campus recruiting coordinator for Texas A&M under head coach Jimbo Fisher.

