Texas A&M equestrian team earns 43 NCEA academic honors

(Clarke) Nodaway Valley had a big night in their first outdoor track meet of the season. The Wolverine girls on Friday posted sixteen finishes within the top three at Clarke. Maddax DeVault won the 100 (13.17), 200 (27.49), and 400 (1:01.72). Grace Britten threw 29-03.5 to win the shot put. Relay wins were earned in the 4X100, 4X200, and 4X400. The winning 4X100 was made up of Maddie Weston, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy, and Annika Nelson with a time of 52.91. The 4X200 crossed in 1:51.59 with Abby Engles, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy, and Annika Nelson. Abby Engles, Olivia Laughery, Maddax DeVault, and Annika Nelson won the 4X4 in 4:27.95.

NODAWAY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO