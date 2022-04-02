ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Texas A&M equestrian team earns 43 NCEA academic honors

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

The Texas A&M equestrian team earned 43 National Collegiate Equestrian Association academic honors, the NCEA announced Friday. A&M’s Cori Cansdale, MacKenzie Chapman, Caroline Dance,...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Local, area students earn academic honors at Wichita State

WICHITA - Wichita State University recently announced the names of 3,246 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for fall 2021. To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
WICHITA, KS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

10-6A Golf: Tyler Legacy wins district championship

For the second straight year, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders are District 10-6A Golf Tournament champions. Led by runner-up medalist Jacob Cole and third-place medalist Braden Bergman, the Red Raiders won the team championship in the tourney that was held on March 30-31 at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.
TYLER, TX
Grand Island Independent

2022 All-Heartland Girls Basketball Super Squad Members

Hastings St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said he had a feeling Bailey Kissinger was going to be good when she got into high school. He found out how good during the first open gym. He found a player that gave it her all. That hard work gave her a starting spot on varsity her freshman year.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Hanson
Person
Devon Thomas
Person
Lauren Reid
Person
Kaitlyn
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley girls win seven events in Class B at Clarke

(Clarke) Nodaway Valley had a big night in their first outdoor track meet of the season. The Wolverine girls on Friday posted sixteen finishes within the top three at Clarke. Maddax DeVault won the 100 (13.17), 200 (27.49), and 400 (1:01.72). Grace Britten threw 29-03.5 to win the shot put. Relay wins were earned in the 4X100, 4X200, and 4X400. The winning 4X100 was made up of Maddie Weston, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy, and Annika Nelson with a time of 52.91. The 4X200 crossed in 1:51.59 with Abby Engles, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy, and Annika Nelson. Abby Engles, Olivia Laughery, Maddax DeVault, and Annika Nelson won the 4X4 in 4:27.95.
NODAWAY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy