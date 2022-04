There have been a lot of big games during the 42 years coach Mike Krzyzewski has spent in Durham, but there are few as weighty as Saturday nights. His Duke Blue Devils are taking on their preeminent rival in North Carolina with a spot in the national championship game to face Kansas at stake. Krzyzewski is retiring at the conclusion of the season, and Saturday’s contest could be his final one with the team.

DURHAM, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO