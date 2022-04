Gas is over $4 a gallon in New Jersey. Consumers and businesses are hurting. We must use every tool we have to bring costs down. The prices we’re seeing today are the result of demand issues, supply issues, corporate greed and our over-reliance on foreign dictators, who exercise disproportionate control over the world’s oil supply. The short-term fix is to boost that global supply, which includes bringing U.S. oil production back to at least 2019 levels; in the long run, we must reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate the transition to cheaper, cleaner energy.

