Idaho State

Idaho Legislature leaves judges as only state employees not due for raises next year

By By BETSY Z. RUSSELL Idaho Press
 2 days ago

BOISE — While opting not to try to override the governor’s veto of controversial legislation changing the Idaho Judicial Council and Idaho’s judge-selection process over objections from the courts, lawmakers ended their session Thursday with a final slap at the courts by not approving any raises for judges next year.

That makes judges the only class of state employees who won’t get raises; most state employees are getting up to 7%. The move comes despite a crisis in judicial recruitment, on which lawmakers were briefed repeatedly this year.

“There’s a couple things that I think we left on the table that we could have accomplished but we didn’t,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, after the session adjourned Thursday afternoon. “And nine months from now, we’ll have a perfectly good legislative session with a brand-new Legislature, and they will be able to pick up where we left off. I think that’s the beauty of our system, and it works pretty well.”

HB 782, the last-minute bill that paired small raises for judges with major changes in the Idaho Judicial Council and the judge selection process, was vetoed by Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday. Its changes included expanding the council from seven to 11 members and having the governor appoint 10 of the 11; he currently appoints three of the seven. It also would have allowed the governor to reject a slate of nominees from the council for a judge opening and demand an all-new one with no repeats.

Little, in his veto message, wrote, “My office stands ready to support future efforts to modernize and improve the process by which Idaho fills judicial vacancies. I encourage my friends in the judicial and legislative branches to collaborate and identify areas of compromise that will increase transparency, preserve impartiality, and improve judicial recruitment.”

On Feb. 28, Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan invited legislators to join a broad-based committee to study and make recommendations on judicial selection and recruitment, to include lawmakers, judges, attorneys and members of the public.

Bedke, when asked Thursday whether he’ll appoint House members to the court’s committee, demurred, saying, “We haven’t talked about that yet. … I don’t think that the citizens of the state are well-served when all three branches do a working group. The legislative branch are the policy-setters, the lawmakers,” he said. “And the other two branches have their distinct and separate roles. I think the more bright that line, the better our system works.”

Asked how that squares with Idaho’s recent widely praised three-branch efforts on behavioral health, and before that on criminal justice reinvestment, Bedke said, “This speaker is reluctant to do a three-branch interim committee.”

House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, and Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said the House approved raises for judges — in HB 782 — and blamed the governor’s veto for the fact that judges are now the only class of state employees not set for raises next year.

Bedke said next year’s Legislature can consider that when it convenes in January of 2023. “I’m assuming that the Legislature will correct that,” he said.

Little, in a transmittal letter sent to lawmakers Thursday regarding HB 800, the budget bill for the courts for next year, expressed concern over that.

“This year I proposed, and the Legislature appropriated, a historic CEC,” Little wrote, referring to Change in Employee Compensation, the official state term for raises lawmakers consider each year for state employees. “Given the tight labor market and record inflation under President Joe Biden, this salary adjustment will be critical to recruiting and retaining top talent for state agencies. The judicial branch is no different.”

“Recruiting and retaining high-quality judges serves Idaho well,” the governor wrote. “Tying judicial salaries to HB 782 is unfortunate, and our judges deserve the courtesy of having their salaries considered separately from complex policy changes. I sign this appropriation bill in the hopes that judicial salaries are remedied early in the 2023 legislative session.”

The Senate still had a separate bill just granting raises to judges next year pending on its calendar, but didn’t take that up on Thursday.

Some lawmakers were angry at the courts this year because of the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling last year invalidating an unconstitutional anti-initiative law that lawmakers passed, and because the court rejected challenges to a new legislative redistricting plan that is forcing some sitting lawmakers to face off in the primary. Others were upset that former longtime Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis wasn’t appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court last spring, when the council submitted an all-female list of three nominees to the governor. He appointed current Justice Colleen Zahn.

On Thursday, former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones sent a letter to legislative leaders and key committee chairs, writing, “Provided that both houses do not override the governor’s veto of HB 782, there will be need for the Legislature to approve a judicial pay raise. Otherwise, judges will be the only state employees to be denied a pay raise. It would certainly exacerbate the recruitment problems that have plagued the state in recent years for positions on the District Court bench. Since it was thought appropriate to raise the pay of most state employees the equivalent of 7% to keep up with inflation, a similar across-the-board increase should apply for all judges.”

Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, chair of the House State Affairs Committee, responded, “The House and the Senate both passed HB 782 which included a pay raise for the judges. However, Gov. Little is the one who decided to veto the bill. Maybe Gov. Little will call a special session to get the judges a pay raise this year.”

Nate Poppino, court communications manager for the Idaho Supreme Court, said late Thursday, “The court will continue its effort to work with policy makers to address the concerns that have been raised over the past few months and seek appropriate solutions to issues facing the judiciary.”

#Idaho Legislature#Employee Compensation#Idaho Supreme Court#House#The Council For A Judge
