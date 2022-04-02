ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Choral Society celebrates front line workers

By Kristine Johnson
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

New York Choral Society to honor front line workers with special one-night-only concert 03:42

NEW YORK -- As New York enters a new phase of the pandemic, there is an ever-growing feeling of hope that the worst is behind us, and in those difficult times, we often saw the best of humanity.

With that in mind, the New York Choral Society will celebrate front line workers with a special one-night-only performance called "Love in Action." CBS2's Kristine Johnson was invited to the rehearsal for a preview.

Dr. Juliann Paolicchi says it was her dream to be part of this chorus. Her other passion? Treating her patients at Northwell Health.

"What is 'Love in Action' for you?" Johnson asked.

"'Love in Action' is taking what you're passionate about, what drives you, what brings you motivation," Paolicchi said.

"And what is it been like the past two years?" Johnson asked.

"None of us had been confronted with the sort of just numbers of patients who are just excruciatingly ill ... and it was really a very, very difficult and traumatic experience," Paolicchi said.

"Love In Action" is being presented by and for people like Paolicchi. It's a serenade to front line workers and first responders.

Alaina Smalley also sings with in chorus. She's a nurse navigator at Lenox Hill.

"It helps me start my week on the right note," she said.

"How does participating in the Choral Society help you be a better nurse?" Johnson asked.

"Knowing that I have rehearsal, once a week ... keeps me balanced from a stressful job of nursing," Smalley said.

Grace Ramirez is a guest speaker. As a chef with World Central Kitchen, she's prepared more than 100,000 meals for front line workers and those facing food insecurity.

"They reached out as a thank you to World Central Kitchen for everything we did for the community," Ramirez said. "It's truly an honor to be here ... and we're celebrating them, that after 25 months they get to perform, but they're, as a token of appreciation, they're celebrating us."

"How has this process been for the group?" Johnson asked New York Choral Society Executive Director Patrick Owens.

"It's been exhilarating and very challenging at the same time," he said.

After two years, Owens notes they are back to in-person rehearsals, something the group, made up of varied backgrounds and professions, all desperately missed.

"That absence of not hearing one another was very, very heart-wrenching for a lot of, a lot of our singers," Owens said.

Music selections for the concert are meant to invoke feelings of hope and gratitude. Perhaps now is the time to turn the page and always honor our front line workers and each other with amazing grace.

The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the New York Society for Ethical Culture in Manhattan. For more information, visit nychoral.org/event/love-in-action .

