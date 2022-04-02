ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

OKC Thunder player grades: 110-101 loss to Pistons opens door for potential top-3 lottery odds

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHSVv_0exBxvpp00

In a must-lose game, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Detroit Pistons, 110-101. And just like that, the Thunder are just a half game out of top-three lottery odds with five games remaining in the regular season.

Losing this game basically gave the Thunder life once again after its top-three lottery odds chances were put on life support following the team’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. But due to the Pistons’ upset win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, new life was breathed into the Thunder.

The importance of this game was clearly understood by both sides. The Thunder ruled out Aleksej Pokusevski and Tre Mann while the Pistons played Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey for just six to eight minutes each.

Ultimately, the Thunder were able to out-tank the Pistons, and it paid dividends. Any hope of staying in the race for top-three lottery odds required this game to be a loss and the franchise did that by only having seven players active by the end of the game.

Lindy Waters III: A-plus

Lindy Waters III continues to shoot the ball lights out as he scored 16 points on 4-of-12 shooting from three. Waters III has hit at least four 3s in four consecutive games. Waters III also finished with four assists and five rebounds.

Waters III has more than earned another shot with the team, and he will most likely start next season in a two-way spot. The fact Waters III only played 23 minutes despite being one the best players for the Thunder this game proves his worth. Perhaps the franchise thinks he might be too good to tank.

Theo Maledon: A-plus

Theo Maledon finished with 28 points on 10-of-22, six assists and six rebounds. Sure, 15 of those points came in the fourth quarter in what was essentially garbage time, but it’s unfair to discriminate against points for someone like Maledon who is trying to finish his second season strongly. Maledon continues to play well since the Thunder started to play him more minutes due to injuries.

Maledon has really turned his season around in the second half of the season after a poor start during which he struggled to stay on the court. Despite it being against poor competition, Maledon deserves credit for looking like a solid guard for several weeks now.

Jaylen Hoard: A

Considering Jaylen Hoard was signed a couple of hours before the game in order for the Thunder to meet the minimum eight active players requirement, he played great. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault spoke before the game and mentioned how Hoard being a program guy who has played in both the G League and NBA level already for the franchise makes the transition seamlessly.

Hoard dominated the boards. He finished with 20 rebounds along with 11 points and two blocks in his first career start. Hoard will likely get more opportunities to finish the season as his 10-day deal expires on the final day of the regular season.

Isaiah Roby: B

Isaiah Roby had a good outing. He collected 16 points and eight rebounds in 35 minutes. Roby was the only player who played at least 31 minutes who finished with a positive plus-minus at plus-six.

Olivier Sarr: B-minus

Olivier Sarr finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Sarr continues to produce good performances. Entering Friday, Sarr has averaged 14.5 points and seven rebounds in his last two games. One has to wonder if Sarr will receive any starts during these last five games as he is enjoying a solid three-game stretch.

Tanking efforts: A-plus

I’ve already discussed this but it can’t be reiterated enough just how important it was for the Thunder’s lottery odds to lose this game. As recently as Monday their hopes looked bleak as a Trail Blazers win essentially locked the Thunder into the fourth-best lottery odds for the second consecutive season. But a massive upset win by the Pistons against the 76ers opened the door for the Thunder.

Trailing by 1.5 games in the reverse standings, a loss Friday would erase a full game between both franchises, leaving Oklahoma City trailing by a half game. The Thunder have five games left while the Pistons have four games left. If the Thunder can nab top-three lottery odds, that’ll make the 2021-22 campaign a success.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shorthanded Thunder run past Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Davis is wrong. The Lakers weren't a failure because of injuries.

Listen, we all love excuses. Sometimes, we don’t believe that things are our fault! Wouldn’t it be convenient if that were the case for the Lakers?. After trading for Russell Westbrook, there were ridiculously high pre-season expectations for Los Angeles. Unfair or not, many believed this team could have won the Western Conference. LeBron James and Anthony Davis won a title together in 2020 and looked to bring home another.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jaylen Hoard
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
9NEWS

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES — Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Will Barton scored 25 points and Aaron Gordon added 24 points and eight...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#The Detroit Pistons
Reuters

Joel Embiid paces 76ers in rout of Hornets

Joel Embiid collected 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to a convincing 144-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon. Tobias Harris added 23 points and Tyrese Maxey contributed 19 for the Sixers (47-30), who snapped a three-game losing streak. James Harden...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder blow out the Suns 117 - 96 with career nights from Poku, Oliver Sarr

If the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to lose their game against the mighty Phoenix Suns on Sunday, it seems they missed the memo. Perhaps charmed by the warm welcome Chris Paul got from the local crowd from his days playing in the city as a member of the (then) displaced Charlotte Hornets squad that first brought NBA basketball to the city, but the Thunder came away with a 117 – 96 blowout win over the Suns.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Goga Bitadze (foot) will not return on Sunday

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (foot) will not return to Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Bitadze suffered a foot injury during Sunday's clash with the Pistons and will not return. Bitadze will finish Sunday's game with 6 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in 9 minutes played.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Lottery
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Heat back to winning ways entering the final week

The NBA has reached the final week of the 2021-22 regular season as teams continue to battle for playoff positioning with just four games left on the schedule for most. The last week should prove to be highly entertaining with the postseason seeding still far from decided. The playoff races, as well as the lottery standings, will likely come down to the final day on Sunday with much to be determined.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

North Carolina sending Mike Krzyzewski into retirement and 4 other ultimate rivalry wins in sports

There’s something extra special about beating a team you hate. It’s not enough to finish with more points on the final scoreboard. Your win came at the expense of someone who insists on continually getting in your way, sometimes with their presence alone. We would not be as enamored with sports if we didn’t have a team, a player, a (cough) coach we could hate.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy