OKC Thunder player grades: 110-101 loss to Pistons opens door for potential top-3 lottery odds

In a must-lose game, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Detroit Pistons, 110-101. And just like that, the Thunder are just a half game out of top-three lottery odds with five games remaining in the regular season.

Losing this game basically gave the Thunder life once again after its top-three lottery odds chances were put on life support following the team’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. But due to the Pistons’ upset win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, new life was breathed into the Thunder.

The importance of this game was clearly understood by both sides. The Thunder ruled out Aleksej Pokusevski and Tre Mann while the Pistons played Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey for just six to eight minutes each.

Ultimately, the Thunder were able to out-tank the Pistons, and it paid dividends. Any hope of staying in the race for top-three lottery odds required this game to be a loss and the franchise did that by only having seven players active by the end of the game.

Lindy Waters III: A-plus

Lindy Waters III continues to shoot the ball lights out as he scored 16 points on 4-of-12 shooting from three. Waters III has hit at least four 3s in four consecutive games. Waters III also finished with four assists and five rebounds.

Waters III has more than earned another shot with the team, and he will most likely start next season in a two-way spot. The fact Waters III only played 23 minutes despite being one the best players for the Thunder this game proves his worth. Perhaps the franchise thinks he might be too good to tank.

Theo Maledon: A-plus

Theo Maledon finished with 28 points on 10-of-22, six assists and six rebounds. Sure, 15 of those points came in the fourth quarter in what was essentially garbage time, but it’s unfair to discriminate against points for someone like Maledon who is trying to finish his second season strongly. Maledon continues to play well since the Thunder started to play him more minutes due to injuries.

Maledon has really turned his season around in the second half of the season after a poor start during which he struggled to stay on the court. Despite it being against poor competition, Maledon deserves credit for looking like a solid guard for several weeks now.

Jaylen Hoard: A

Considering Jaylen Hoard was signed a couple of hours before the game in order for the Thunder to meet the minimum eight active players requirement, he played great. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault spoke before the game and mentioned how Hoard being a program guy who has played in both the G League and NBA level already for the franchise makes the transition seamlessly.

Hoard dominated the boards. He finished with 20 rebounds along with 11 points and two blocks in his first career start. Hoard will likely get more opportunities to finish the season as his 10-day deal expires on the final day of the regular season.

Isaiah Roby: B

Isaiah Roby had a good outing. He collected 16 points and eight rebounds in 35 minutes. Roby was the only player who played at least 31 minutes who finished with a positive plus-minus at plus-six.

Olivier Sarr: B-minus

Olivier Sarr finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Sarr continues to produce good performances. Entering Friday, Sarr has averaged 14.5 points and seven rebounds in his last two games. One has to wonder if Sarr will receive any starts during these last five games as he is enjoying a solid three-game stretch.

Tanking efforts: A-plus

I’ve already discussed this but it can’t be reiterated enough just how important it was for the Thunder’s lottery odds to lose this game. As recently as Monday their hopes looked bleak as a Trail Blazers win essentially locked the Thunder into the fourth-best lottery odds for the second consecutive season. But a massive upset win by the Pistons against the 76ers opened the door for the Thunder.

Trailing by 1.5 games in the reverse standings, a loss Friday would erase a full game between both franchises, leaving Oklahoma City trailing by a half game. The Thunder have five games left while the Pistons have four games left. If the Thunder can nab top-three lottery odds, that’ll make the 2021-22 campaign a success.