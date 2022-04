This is a column by Mark Murphy, a Savannah physician and author. He is a regular contributor to the Savannah Morning News. For the superstitious, it’s been an incredible run of good luck. For the statistically inclined, it’s a unique confluence of rare events. Astrologers would deem it a celestial alignment of an unprecedented sort, with the moon in the seventh house and Jupiter aligned with Mars, like they sang in that old song “The Age of Aquarius.” You can call it fate, a blessing or whatever you dang well please.

