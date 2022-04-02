FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police have responded to nearly 100 gun-related calls up and down the Valley so far this year, and a handful of those have ended in deaths. It’s easy to get caught up in the daily news and headlines and worry crime is at an all-time high in the area, but when breaking down gun violence statistics so far this year and comparing them to 2021, the data is relatively similar.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO