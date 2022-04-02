Read full article on original website
Valley Boos Live: Yard Haunters spooking up the F-M metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a web spreading out across the F-M area, and it’s not the cobwebs on your Christmas decorations. It’s the Facebook group for the ‘Yard Haunters of Fargo-Moorhead.’ And this web is connecting members across the metro, who all share a love of sharing their spooky spirit.
Dan + Shay to play Red River Valley Fair 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Great news for country music fans:. Red River Valley Fair announced Friday morning that country duo Dan + Shay will kick off the fair grandstand acts on Friday, July 7th 2023. Tickets for the concert will start as low as $35.00 and go on-sale...
Procession held for West Fargo PD K-9 who died unexpectedly
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous people gathered to honor the service of ToSti, a K-9 dog who was a part of the West Fargo Police Dept. The veteran dog died unexpectedly this past weekend. ”ToSti was usually strictly business, he wanted to work, he had a very strong...
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do that, the state attorney general said in an opinion that has drawn mixed reviews.
Thursday night marks 6 months of Fargo Police oversight meetings
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several are expected to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at Fargo City Hall for a police oversight board meeting. Fargo’s police chief is set to discuss the use-of-force in an officer-involved shooting in Fargo that killed Shane Netterville. He will also speak about...
Portable restrooms will be in two locations in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Portable restrooms are coming to downtown Fargo, led by the Downtown Community Partnership and the Business Improvement District. The aim is to lower the biohazard incidents on the streets and sidewalks. The project is under a 60 to 90 trial with the city of...
Two Moorhead men honored after saving a man and his dog from drowning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An awards ceremony held by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) honored two individuals both from Moorhead, M.N. on Friday, October, 28th. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award...
Rally for Reproductive rights at MSUM Friday afternoon
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The director of the Red River Women’s Clinic is joining a Minnesota Senator, Representative and State Senate candidate to rally for reproductive rights on Friday, October 28. The ‘Rally for Roevember’ is being hosted by Minnesota State Senate candidate Rob Kupec, local Representative...
VNL Investigates: Gun violence in the Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police have responded to nearly 100 gun-related calls up and down the Valley so far this year, and a handful of those have ended in deaths. It’s easy to get caught up in the daily news and headlines and worry crime is at an all-time high in the area, but when breaking down gun violence statistics so far this year and comparing them to 2021, the data is relatively similar.
Red River Market is preparing for their closing day
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Market will be in Broadway Square for one last day Saturday, October 29. Broadway and 2nd Avenue will be filled with local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items, along with local food trucks. You can expect to see some...
Fargo public golf courses closing for the season
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District says the sun is setting on another Fargo golf season, and the public courses will be closing. Rosecreek and Edgewood Public Golf courses will close on Sunday, October 30th. The final tee time at Rosecreek wil be at 4:40 pm,...
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
Registration open for Fargo’s Wildlife Management Program
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo, in cooperation with the Fargo Park District and the Sandhills Archery Club, is opening registrations for the 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. This program, permitted and regulated by the North Dakota Game & Fish Department, seeks to reduce the urban deer...
Woman of the year awarded to Valley City Doctor
Bismarck, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Misty Anderson is being recognized as Women of the Year by the ND Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Misty is an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, N.D. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished...
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
Tensions run high at Fargo Police Oversight meeting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The pressure is on for the Fargo Police Department and the police chief. Tensions ran high in the Fargo Police Oversight meeting Thursday night at City Hall, as board members applied the heat. “In listening to members of our community, many now see a...
Two arrested in Moorhead on drug and firearm charges
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are facing charges in Clay County after someone called police saying their vehicle may have been shot at. Police responded to the area of Interstate-94 and 20th Street South in Moorhead. They located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Two people were detained without incident.
