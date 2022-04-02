ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mother-In-Law Dragged After Saying She's 'Depressed' Her Son Does Housework

By Taylor McCloud
 2 days ago
"Your husband should be happy he didn't marry someone like his mom," one commenter...

Debbie Burtwell
2d ago

Mother in Laws, Get a Bad Rap. I am a GREAT MOTHER IN LAW. I Mind My Own Business. And I Know My Boundaries. My Mom, and Dad, taught me that. They were the Best In Laws, in the World. Great People. That's a UNDERSTATEMENT.,🤗💕

Jesse Grant
2d ago

mil is why people move away from home this young man is awesome he is hoping around the home she's the one who needs to just mind her own business son needs to talk to mam and tell her to butt out

Jon65
2d ago

So she's proud of raising a dysfunctional adult and depressed that he's giving his relationship the respect he's never had?

