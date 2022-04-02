ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue flight from JFK to LaGuardia? ‘Fuhgeddaboudit’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lauren Cook
 2 days ago

QUEENS, N.Y. ( WPIX ) — Why sit in New York City traffic when you can fly over it instead?

JetBlue announced Friday a new “Queens Express” nonstop flight that will take passengers from JFK Airport in Jamaica, New York, to LaGuardia Airport in Jackson Heights, New York.

“Need to get from Jamaica to Jackson Heights, but the Van Wyck is jammed? Take our newest route, The Queens Express, the fastest way to get across NYC’s biggest borough,” the company tweeted.

For anyone who’s actually been stuck in city traffic before, this sounds like a dream come true. Except there’s one major issue — it’s not true !

Friday is April Fools’ Day.

The company’s website offered more tantalizingly fake information, including the clever tag line: “Swap the HOV lane for a JetBlue plane.”

“You asked. We listened. From loads of legroom to free unlimited wi-fi, it’s the JetBlue experience for New Yorkers looking for a new way to travel across the city’s biggest borough. Street traffic? Subway delays? Fuhgeddaboudit. We’ll whisk you from Jamaica to Jackson Heights in a New York minute,” the company wrote before ultimately admitting to the April Fools joke at the bottom of the webpage.

Most folks on Twitter were quick to pick up on the joke , but some admitted to being duped.

“It’s only 9:00 AM and I’m already sick of the April Fools stuff on Twitter,” one user wrote.

“Hahaha you kinda’ got me. But I did think to myself ‘that’s stupid y’all…’ Good one though,” another user wrote.

“Well, I just got April Fooled. Good one @JetBlue,” another user wrote.

Lifestyle
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New York City skyscraper with malfunctioning elevators described by tenants as ‘hell’

A 59-storey skyscraper in the financial district of Manhattan, previously a sought-after residential building that boasted luxury amenities and some rent-stablised units, has become anything but a desired place to call home, as more than a dozen residents complained to the New York Times that the building’s malfunctioning elevators have made it more of a “high-rise hell”.Since late fall, New York City tenants living in the 750 apartment units at 20 Exchange Place have been caught up in an engineering and electrical maelstrom that has led to near daily elevator outages, sometimes lasting for hours, and making it near impossible...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queens Express#The Queens Express#New Yorkers
CBS New York

Plan proposed to use waterways to get people to LaGuardia

NEW YORK -- There could soon be a new way of getting to LaGuardia Airport.Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is floating the idea of adding boat service, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Monday.The trek to LaGuardia isn't easy, but Richards has a new suggestion."It's a ferry, ferry good plan," Richards said.He's looking to utilize the waterways. He's backing a Port Authority proposal to have a ferry line extended from Manhattan to Queens."The stops the ferry would make would be LaGuardia Airport, 14th Street and then up to 34th Street," Richards said.It would also make stops along East 90th and Pier 11...
QUEENS, NY
